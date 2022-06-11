DIPLOMACY
Slovak pact inked
Bratislava Region President Juraj Droba yesterday signed a partnership agreement with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas. The pact was signed at a ceremony at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center, during a six-day visit by Droba, as part of a Slovak delegation led by National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik. Droba said he would like to see increased Slovak investment in Taiwan as the two sides work to develop action plans and agreements. The agreement includes cooperation in economic development, public health, technology, tourism, culture and education, a Kaohsiung City Government press release said.
DIPLOMACY
NYCU wants Ukrainians
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) is planning to sponsor the studies of up to 40 Ukrainian students on its campus to show its support for the country, it said yesterday. NYCU vice president Wei Shun-hua (蔚順華) said an ongoing fundraising campaign launched in April to meet that goal has received substantial donations from various companies and alumni that can support four-year study programs for at least 30 students. Under the project, Ukrainian students displaced by the war with Russia would be able to further their studies while taking free Mandarin-language courses to better adapt to life in Taiwan beginning in the fall semester this year, Wei said. Aside from tuition, the program covers students’ transportation expenses to Taiwan, accommodation and living expenses, as well as other miscellaneous expenses students may encounter during their studies, he said.
TOURISM
Taipei wins ‘Quint Status’
Taipei has been named Asia’s Best Leisure Destination for a fifth consecutive year by Global Traveler, a monthly US-based magazine catering to frequent business and luxury travelers. By winning the honor for a fifth year running, Taiwan also earned “Quint Status,” Global Traveler said on Wednesday in its article announcing the winners of its 10th Leisure Lifestyle Awards for this year. Taipei was followed by Seoul, Phuket, Tokyo and Singapore as the top five Asian leisure destinations. Rounding out the top 10 were Hong Kong, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Osaka and the island of Bali, the magazine said. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was in fourth place in the Best Airport for Layovers category, behind Istanbul Grand Airport, Miami International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.
CRIME
Man made gun ‘for food’
A Thai man who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for constructing a firearm from old shovels, scrap metal and pipes said he made the weapon to hunt for food, the Taichung District Court said on Wednesday. The man was arrested on Sept. 7 last year after authorities found him shooting birds by an embankment in Taichung, the verdict said. Police confiscated the man’s homemade firearm, as well as gunpowder and metal pellets he was using as ammunition. In his defense, the man said he had been using the weapon to hunt for food, with his lawyer citing the nation’s Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), which allows those from Taiwan’s indigenous community to legally possess homemade hunting weapons. However, the court said the exception did not apply, as the man was from Thailand, not a member of Taiwan’s indigenous population. The verdict may be appealed.
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
DWINDLING CLIENTELE: Tientienle, which closed its doors on June 1, would automatically lose its license if it does not resume business on July 1 The nation’s last legal brothel has closed its doors, partly due to the effects of the COVID-19 oubreak, in what could mean an end to licensed brothels in the country, local police said yesterday. Taoyuan-based Tientienle (天天樂) in March reported to police that it would close its doors on Wednesday last week, but has not applied to cancel its license, police said. If the owner of the brothel does not resume operations by July 1, the license would be automatically revoked in accordance with regulations, police said. The COVID-19 pandemic decimated business at the brothel, which saw a steady decline in clients over
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,