DIPLOMACY

Slovak pact inked

Bratislava Region President Juraj Droba yesterday signed a partnership agreement with Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) to enhance bilateral cooperation in various areas. The pact was signed at a ceremony at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center, during a six-day visit by Droba, as part of a Slovak delegation led by National Council Deputy Speaker Milan Laurencik. Droba said he would like to see increased Slovak investment in Taiwan as the two sides work to develop action plans and agreements. The agreement includes cooperation in economic development, public health, technology, tourism, culture and education, a Kaohsiung City Government press release said.

DIPLOMACY

NYCU wants Ukrainians

National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University (NYCU) is planning to sponsor the studies of up to 40 Ukrainian students on its campus to show its support for the country, it said yesterday. NYCU vice president Wei Shun-hua (蔚順華) said an ongoing fundraising campaign launched in April to meet that goal has received substantial donations from various companies and alumni that can support four-year study programs for at least 30 students. Under the project, Ukrainian students displaced by the war with Russia would be able to further their studies while taking free Mandarin-language courses to better adapt to life in Taiwan beginning in the fall semester this year, Wei said. Aside from tuition, the program covers students’ transportation expenses to Taiwan, accommodation and living expenses, as well as other miscellaneous expenses students may encounter during their studies, he said.

TOURISM

Taipei wins ‘Quint Status’

Taipei has been named Asia’s Best Leisure Destination for a fifth consecutive year by Global Traveler, a monthly US-based magazine catering to frequent business and luxury travelers. By winning the honor for a fifth year running, Taiwan also earned “Quint Status,” Global Traveler said on Wednesday in its article announcing the winners of its 10th Leisure Lifestyle Awards for this year. Taipei was followed by Seoul, Phuket, Tokyo and Singapore as the top five Asian leisure destinations. Rounding out the top 10 were Hong Kong, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Osaka and the island of Bali, the magazine said. Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was in fourth place in the Best Airport for Layovers category, behind Istanbul Grand Airport, Miami International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport.

CRIME

Man made gun ‘for food’

A Thai man who was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail for constructing a firearm from old shovels, scrap metal and pipes said he made the weapon to hunt for food, the Taichung District Court said on Wednesday. The man was arrested on Sept. 7 last year after authorities found him shooting birds by an embankment in Taichung, the verdict said. Police confiscated the man’s homemade firearm, as well as gunpowder and metal pellets he was using as ammunition. In his defense, the man said he had been using the weapon to hunt for food, with his lawyer citing the nation’s Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例), which allows those from Taiwan’s indigenous community to legally possess homemade hunting weapons. However, the court said the exception did not apply, as the man was from Thailand, not a member of Taiwan’s indigenous population. The verdict may be appealed.