Democratic Progressive Party lawmakers yesterday called for enhanced anti-fraud measures for banks and apps to protect consumers from phishing attacks.
They made the remarks at a news conference calling for amendment to the Regulations Governing the Standards for Information System and Security Management of Electronic Payment Institutions (電子支付機構資訊系統標準及安全控管作業基準辦法) at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
A woman surnamed Wang (王) told reporters that she lost NT$190,000 (US$6,436) after giving away her credit card information to buy farm-to-table fruit.
Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times
Eight fraudulent purchases were made within two hours with her card on a payment app, she added.
Other victims of the scheme have been identified after she reported the crime to police, Wang said.
Online credit card fraud is a rising problem that drained an estimated NT$1.93 billion from the Taiwanese economy last year, Legislator Chung Chia-pin (鍾佳濱) said, citing the National Credit Card Center.
The regulations — which include standards for consumer safeguards in electronic transactions — have not been updated since 2014 and cannot be utilized to regulate apps, Chung said.
User authentication, transaction limits, mechanism for detecting suspicious transactions and arbitration processes, as well as other necessary measures, are not regulated for purchases on apps, he said.
“The regulations need to keep up with the times,” he added.
Legislator Kuo Kuo-wen (郭國文) said the regulations should be amended to make apps and banks bear some responsibility to protect people from being defrauded while using their services.
Regulators should require businesses to send customers messages that warn about fraud and create an anti-phishing task force to investigate app fraud, the lawmakers said.
Department of Consumer Protection ombudsman Wang Chih-hung (王志宏) said the agency would ask the Ministry of Economic Affairs to start drafting the amendments needed and organizing a task force.
Tsao Yu-ling (曹玉翎), a senior officer at the Financial Supervisory Commission, said the proposal for warning messages would be discussed with the Bankers Association and a trip wire system for suspicious transactions would be discussed with the Banking Bureau.
Lee Yung-yi (李勇毅), a senior official at the ministry, said officials would examine whether revisions to the standard form for contracts with banks and apps should be changed to improve consumer protection.
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the
TRAVEL EASING: Border controls might be relaxed before August, but priority would be given to business travelers, not tourists in the near term, the CECC said Daily new cases of COVID-19 might fall below 10,000 by the end of the month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 82,973 new local cases and 124 deaths. Yesterday’s domestic cases represented a sharp rise from Monday’s 52,992, but that could be attributed in part to the holiday effect, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), head of the CECC, adding that the average number of cases over the four-day Dragon Boat Festival long weekend would be about 66,000. May 12 was the first time the daily caseload surpassed 60,000, he said, adding that, hopefully,
A woman has been charged after allegedly stabbing her son and hitting him in the head with a fire extinguisher because he refused to go school. Taichung prosecutors on Monday last week charged the woman, surnamed Liu (劉), with assault and endangering the life of a minor under the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法). Prosecutors said Liu and her 10-year-old son, a fourth-grader, often quarreled over the son’s refusal to go to school. On Oct. 1 last year, while confronting him again because he did not want to go to school, Liu allegedly grabbed her son by the
Award-winning US journalist Mike Chinoy, who has covered the greater China region for decades, has received an employment Gold Card from the government, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said yesterday. Chinoy, who has received numerous awards for journalism, including the Emmy, Peabody, and Dupont awards, was issued the card for his expertise in culture and the arts, the NIA said in a press release. The Gold Card is offered to highly skilled foreign professionals and technicians in a number of fields as part of Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to attract overseas talent. Chinoy’s work has helped give Taiwan greater global exposure, the NIA said,