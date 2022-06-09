Fifteen smartphones attained information security certification from the National Communications Commission (NCC), including 10 manufactured by five Chinese smartphone makers.
NCC Deputy Chairman and spokesman Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said that the commission tested 15 smartphones from the third quarter of last year to the first quarter of this year.
The commission selected China-made smartphones and some of the best-selling smartphones during the first half of last year, Wong said.
Only Apple’s iPhone 12 received information security certification in the first test, the NCC said.
The remaining smartphones, which obtained certification following a second test, were the Asus Zenfone 7 and HTC Desire 20+ from Taiwan; the Samsung Galaxy A42 from South Korea; the Sony Xperia 5 II from Japan; and the Oppo A72, Oppo Reno 5, Realme X50, Realme C3, Sugar T30 64/3G Dual LTE, Vivo Y20, Vivo Y50, Redmi Note 9T, Redmi Note 9 PRO and Mi 10 LITE 5G from China.
“Except for China, which requires manufacturers’ smartphones to undergo information security certification, no other countries require manufacturers’ smartphones to undergo the test,” Wong said, adding that all firms voluntarily participated in the tests.
This year’s information security test is to begin in the third quarter, Wong added.
“This time, we will choose 17 smartphones on the market, including phones made by the five Chinese smartphone manufacturers and the best-selling smartphones in the first half of the year,” he said.
The information security test was developed by selecting 10 criteria stipulated by the Taiwan Association of Information and Communication Standards, the commission said.
