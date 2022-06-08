Scientists collate 3D-printed electronics knowledge

COMPENDIUM: The study contains information on production processes, resins and the integration of advanced functions to help make flexible electronics

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA





A Taiwanese scientist has helped an international research team to create a compendium on making 3D-printed electronics, National Sun Yat-sen University said.

The university said in a press release on May 28 that previous literature on the subject is dispersed in the journals of separate fields, which makes finding information for applied science difficult.

In response, Kuo Che-nan (郭哲男), associate professor of material and optoelectronic science at the university, coauthored a study that collects all relevant knowledge about 3D printers and electronics in one document for researchers, the university said.

National Sun Yat-sen University associate professor of material and optoelectronic science Kuo Che-nan stands next to a TV screen displaying a research paper on 3D-printed electronics that he coauthored during a presentation at the university on May 26. Photo courtesy of National Sun Yat-sen University

The study contains information on manufacturing processes, resins and the integration of advanced functions that especially benefits the making of flexible electronics, it said.

The information used in writing the article was gleaned over six months from 286 articles published in the past 10 years, the university said.

Combining 3D printing and flexible electronic technology could allow the low-cost development and manufacture of sophisticated, lightweight and aesthetically pleasing devices, Kuo was cited as saying.

Flexible electronics are used to make foldable cellphones, electronic paper and advanced prosthetics including electronic skin, “smart” clothing, heartbeat and blood pressure sensors, and other wearable devices, he said.

The material can also be used in implantable defibrillators, function-restoring prosthetics, motor vehicles and aerospace technology, he said.

A preview of the Singaporean-Taiwanese study was to be published in this month’s issue of Progress in Materials Science and a preview of the research is available on the journal’s Web site.

The study’s coauthors include professors Chua Chee Kai and Hong Yee Low, and researcher Hong Wei Tan at the Engineering and Product Development division of the Singapore University of Technology and Design, and Clarissa Choong, a senior technical consultant at global assurance provider LRQA.