Public holidays for next year announced

Staff writer, with CNA





The Directorate-General of Personnel Administration yesterday published the list of public holidays to be observed by government agencies next year, including a 10-day Lunar New Year holiday and six long weekends lasting three days or longer.

Civil servants would get a total of 116 days off next year, including public holidays, and all Saturdays and Sundays except for six weekend days scheduled as make-up work days, the list shows.

While the list of holidays is issued for government agencies and state-run entities, it is also commonly observed by the private sector, including banks and most companies, as well as schools.

Vehicles and pedestrians travel around Bamboo Lake (Zhuzihu) in Taipei’s Yangmingshan area on Sunday — the final day of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Photo: CNA

The first long weekend of the year is Dec. 31 this year to Jan. 2 next year, to celebrate the founding of the Republic of China on Jan. 1, which falls on a Sunday next year.

It is followed by a 10-day holiday for the Lunar New Year from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29.

Other long weekends in the first half of next year include the Peace Memorial Day holiday, Feb. 25 to 28; the Tomb Sweeping Day/Children’s Day holiday, April 1 to 5; and the Dragon Boat Festival from June 22 to 25.

The public holidays in the second half of the year are the Mid-Autumn Festival, from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, and the Double Ten National Day holiday, from Oct. 7 to 10.

The list does not include Workers’ Day on May 1, when workers can get a day off under the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), or Armed Forces Day on Sept. 3 for military personnel.

In Taiwan, when a public holiday falls on a Tuesday or a Thursday, the government turns it into an extended holiday weekend, and in return designates another Saturday as a make-up work day.

Make-up work days are Jan. 7, Feb. 4, Feb. 18, March 25, June 17 and Sept. 23 next year.