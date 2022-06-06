The Ministry of Health and Welfare has proposed that NT$70 million (US$2.38 million) be allocated next year to subsidize the cultivation of medicinal plants in a bid to reduce dependency on ones imported from China.
Taiwan imports more than 20,000 tonnes of materials per year from China to make traditional Chinese medicines, including the herbs used to make Taiwan Chingguan Yihau (清冠一號), or NRICM101, a locally developed traditional herbal formula that is deemed effective against COVID-19.
To reduce reliance on medicinal herbs from China, the ministry said that it has worked with the Council of Agriculture (COA) to develop a list of plants that are edible and medicinal, and can be planted in Taiwan, including lycium, Chinese angelica, rehmannia, chrysanthemum, lily-turf and salvia root.
Photo: CNA
The ministry said it has improved techniques for cultivating salvia root and is working on applications of the herb at the council’s Hualien District Agricultural Research and Extension Station.
The techniques were shared with the Jian Township Farmers’ Association in Hualien City, which has long worked with salvia root farmers, the ministry said.
However, most medicinal plants are grown on a small scale in Taiwan, so the ministry on Wednesday proposed a traditional Chinese medicine revitalization plan, Department of Chinese Medicine Director-General Huang Yi-tsau (黃怡超) said on Friday.
The National Development Council has approved the proposal and the plan’s budget would subsidize the cultivation of herbal plants, as well as processing and quality control, Huang said.
The ministry would cooperate with the council, the National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine and the Council of Indigenous Peoples to promote organic farming that is “plant-friendly,” he said.
Farmers who rent national land for the cultivation of medicinal plants would be guaranteed a 10-year lease and receive a bonus for helping to reduce Taiwan’s reliance on imported plants, Huang added.
COA Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) said that promoting the cultivation and use of medicinal plants has been a priority for the council over the past few years.
For example, it has worked with researchers to prove that Formosa lambsquarters is an effective treatment for diabetes in animals, Chen said, adding that pharmaceutical companies later conducted clinical trials on the plant.
Standardized procedures are crucial in the cultivation of medicinal plants, so the council is establishing guidelines for plant spraying and quality control, he said.
As the Regulations Governing the Primary Processing of Agricultural Products (農產品初級加工管理辦法) covers the cutting, drying and roasting of medicinal plants, farmers can complete the whole process from growing the plants to their primary processing, he said.
Contract and large-scale farming are the preferred methods for medicinal plants, as they allow the plants to be managed more easily following their harvest, he added.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the