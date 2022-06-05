The government has standard response policies in place regarding Chinese cognitive warfare tactics and would issue immediate clarification to mitigate any damage, Executive Yuan spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
Lo was responding this week after police opened an investigation into whether Chinese cognitive warfare was behind a Facebook post by media personality Antony Kuo (郭彥均), who cited a doctor as saying that a lot of children in Taiwan are dying of COVID-19.
Taiwan’s strategy to counter Chinese cognitive warfare tactics is to deny access, issue immediate clarifications about false reports and provide accurate information, while stepping up training of government employees to recognize fake news and prevent its spread, Lo said.
Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
A lot of false information originating in China uses traditional Chinese characters and typical Taiwanese expressions, making it much more difficult to spot and counteract initially, he said.
The key to a rapid government response is the development of tools to identify fake news online, as well as whether the accounts posting the false reports are dummy accounts, he said.
Lo said fake news is not the only form that Chinese cognitive warfare assumes, as it sometimes uses real information phrased in such a way as to cause division and incite conflict within the country.
Another type of cognitive warfare is doctoring news or images from two or three years ago and distributing them, Lo said.
The main sources of cognitive warfare and false information are Beijing’s propaganda, its supporters on the Internet, content farms and local enablers, Lo said.
Most state propaganda is released by government agencies, while patriotic Chinese often spread fake information fed to them by the state, Lo said.
Fake news generated by content farms can have sources outside of China, Lo said, adding that these sites are usually influenced by Beijing.
Local enablers — people living in Taiwan who supporting Beijing’s views — also help spread fake news, often without a direct link to Chinese officials, though some do trade commercially with China, Lo said.
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were
Business travelers should not have to quarantine for seven days after an overseas trip as the nation has been easing quarantine requirements for people infected with COVID-19, New Power Party (NPP) Legislator Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) said yesterday. Business travelers are presently required to quarantine for seven days and practice self-health management for another seven days, the same as for other arrivals. The NPP has proposed that business travelers should only be required to practice self-health management for seven days. The party yesterday set up a hotline for business travelers to voice what they need. Chiu invited an entrepreneur surnamed Lee (李) to the