More than 80 percent of people agree that Taiwan and China are not subordinate to each other, a survey released by the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday showed.
The survey reported that 82.2 percent of respondents supported the statement: “The Republic of China (Taiwan) and China are not subordinate to each other, which is the objective reality across the Taiwan Strait,” while more than 90 percent opposed China sending military aircraft and warships to conduct drills near Taiwan.
The survey also showed that 83.6 percent disagree with Beijing’s claim that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China,” as well as its assertion that “Taiwan must adhere to the one China principle.”
Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times
There were 89.6 percent who opposed China blocking Taiwan’s international participation and 89.3 percent wanted Beijing to refrain from interfering with Taipei’s bid to join into the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the survey showed.
Eighty-seven percent of respondents said that they opposed China’s disinformation campaign aimed at inciting divisions within Taiwan, while 78.1 percent disgreed with China’s statements that “Taiwan is colluding with foreign forces” to seek independence and that the nation is “provoking China to create tension in the Strait,” it showed.
More than 70 percent supported the government’s refusal to acknowledge China’s “one country, two systems” framework, 75.8 percent were willing to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty and democracy, and 70.5 percent agreed that Taiwan should show the resolve to safeguard the nation’s security and cooperate with countries that have similar values, it showed.
Nearly 72 percent said they agreed that regulations to permit Chinese to visit Taiwan should be reinstated when the COVID-19 pandemic stabilizes, while 76.7 percent supported heightened measures to monitor Chinese who visit Taiwan, it showed.
MAC officials reiterated that the Republic of China (Taiwan) is a sovereign country and that Taiwanese oppose Beijing’s deceitful “one China principle,” its constraining of Taiwan’s international operating space and continual military threats, which undermine world peace and security, and contravene international order.
Taipei has plans to upgrade the nation’s self-defense capability and deepen partnerships with the US, Japan and other democracies, the officials said, adding that Beijing should to stop its military intimidation and acknowledge Taiwan’s existence to allow positive development of cross-strait ties.
The survey was conducted by Taiwan Real Survey Co from Thursday last week to Sunday.
It polled people aged 20 or older, garnering 1,070 valid samples.
It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
When the trailer for Top Gun: Maverick was first released online, keen-eyed viewers noticed a key detail from the 1986 original had changed: Taiwanese and Japanese flag patches on the back of a jacket worn by Tom Cruise appeared to have gone, leading to speculation they were removed to appease China’s censors. However, the two flags remain in the cut being screened in Taiwan, with SETN reporting that audiences at an advance screening cheered and applauded at the sight of the jacket. The inclusion of the flags left “many Taiwanese viewers moved, surprised and delighted,” SETN reported. The jacket, worn by Cruise’s
EXPECTED TO PEAK: The infection rate in Kaohsiung is still 6 percent, which should increase to about 10 percent before the city’s caseload can fall The nation’s average COVID-19 infection rate is about 8 percent and daily caseloads are expected to start falling once the rate reaches about 10 percent, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said 88,247 local and 46 imported cases were confirmed yesterday, as well as 122 deaths. Most of the local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 14,894, followed by Taichung with 11,511, Kaohsiung with 11,499, Taoyuan with 9,568, Tainan with 7,634 and Taipei with 7,480, CECC data showed. Asked whether daily caseloads were