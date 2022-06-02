The shadowing of a Taiwanese research vessel carrying Philippine researchers by Chinese coast guard vessels earlier this year contravened a UN convention, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
At the time, the R/V Legend was in the South China Sea carrying out a research project sponsored by Taiwan and the Philippines under the terms of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said.
The “harassment” by Chinese coast guard vessels not only jeopardized regional security and stability, but also contravened the UN convention, which sets out the rights and obligations of countries to conduct scientific research in the world’s oceans, Ou said.
Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times
The ministry condemns the Chinese coast guard’s shadowing of the Legend in March, she said, without giving details of the coast guard’s actions.
Disputes in the region should be settled peacefully by all parties concerned in accordance with international law and the law of the sea, Ou said.
The ministry issued the statement a day after the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said that on April 13, it had summoned a senior official from China’s embassy in Manila to protest the alleged “harassment” of the Legend, which was conducting research in the “West Philippine Sea.”
Manila uses the “West Philippine Sea” to designate the parts of the South China Sea included in its exclusive economic zone.
On Thursday last week, US-based research organization Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative said in a report that separate incidents had been recorded of Chinese law enforcement vessels challenging “marine research and hydrocarbon exploration activities within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.”
In the report, titled Three Rounds of Coercion, the organization said that on March 23, Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5203 departed from Mischief Reef (Meiji Reef, 美濟礁) in the Spratly Islands (Nansha Islands, 南沙群島) and “began shadowing” the Legend at a distance of 2 to 3 nautical miles (3.7km to 5.6km) while the Legend was conducting research in Philippine territory.
On April 6, the same Chinese coast guard boat again tailed the Legend, which was accompanied by a Philippine coast guard patrol vessel, the BRP Capones, the report said.
The Chinese vessel stopped shadowing the other two vessels only after the Capones returned to port in San Fernando and the Legend sailed back to Taiwan three days later, it said.
An article by The Associated Press (AP) in April said the Legend was carrying five Philippine scientists and an unspecific number of Taiwanese researchers on a month-long voyage to map faults and other geological features to help assess earthquake, tsunami and other potential risks in the region.
The mapping project, which concluded on April 13, was partly funded by the Philippine Department of Science and Technology, and was conducted by Taoyuan-based National Central University and the University of the Philippines’ National Institute of Geological Sciences, the AP report said.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
Whether Taiwan has adequate medical capacity to handle an increase in COVID-19 cases remains key to deciding when to reopen the nation’s borders to tourists, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday. “We have made many suggestions to the Central Epidemic Command Center, including following Japan’s example of allowing the entry of small tour groups first. However, the government’s biggest concern now is whether our medical capacity is adequate to cope with a surge in COVID-19 cases,” he said in response to media queries on the sidelines of a news conference in Taipei. The number of visitors to
MORE REPRESSIVE: If Beijing is to speak of ‘one country, two systems,’ it should respect Hong Kongers’ freedom of assembly and speech, the Mainland Affairs Council said The state of China’s “one country, two systems” framework will be further demonstrated in whether Beijing suppresses or allows Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil this year to mark the Tiananmen Square Massacre, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) spokesman Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) said on Thursday. For 32 years, an annual vigil was held in Hong Kong for victims of the 1989 military crackdown in Beijing, but the organizing group was disbanded following the arrest of numerous democracy advocates in Hong Kong after the territory enacted the National Security Law on June 30, 2020. The disbanding of the organizing group had been seen to signal the
MODERATE, SEVERE CASES: Many people with moderate or severe COVID-19 have comorbidities that require other treatment, but previous rules kept them in isolation Revised criteria to release people from isolation who were hospitalized with moderate or severe COVID-19 are to take effect today, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, said that there were 80,656 new local infections, with 49 imported cases, 190 moderate or severe cases and 90 deaths. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that of the 90 deaths, 86 people had underlying health conditions, while the other four were unvaccinated. Fourty-four of those who died were not