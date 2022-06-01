TPP outlines core agenda for next legislative session

FIVE ISSUES: The Taiwan People’s Party said it would focus on national security, housing justice, fiscal discipline, economic development and environmental sustainability

By Lin Liang-sheng and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) lawmakers yesterday touted their legislative achievements and outlined the party’s agenda for the upcoming legislative session in September.

The TPP’s five lawmakers helped revise and pass 37 laws this session through their membership in the various legislative committees, TPP Legislator Andy Chiu (邱臣遠) told a news conference at the legislature in Taipei.

For the upcoming legislative session, which is to run until December, the party will focus on five core issues — national security, housing justice, fiscal discipline, economic development and environmental sustainability, he said.

Taiwan People’s Party lawmakers yesterday hold a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to give a summary of their achievements and plans for the next legislative session, which starts in September. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

Particular attention would be given to the nation’s burgeoning defense budget of NT$240 billion (US$8.26 billion) allotted over five years, he said, adding that corruption allegations have caused delays in the implementation of the program.

Soaring rent and property values are an issue of concern to ordinary Taiwanese, TPP Legislator Lai Hsiang-ling (賴香伶) said, adding that she would focus on passing a bill to regulate presale property transfers in the next session.

This legislation had stalled after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers showed a lack of interest, which runs counter to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) promise during her 2020 presidential election campaign to promote housing justice, she said.

Lawmakers must lean on the central bank to regulate the flow of investment to the housing market, which is the underlying cause of unaffordable housing prices, TPP Legislator Jang Chill (張其祿) said.

In addition, tax credit for renters should be listed as a special deduction under the Income Tax Act (所得稅法) to ease the pressure on renters, he said.

The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics should be prompted to list COVID-19 pandemic stimulus as a regular part of the budget to allow oversight by lawmakers, he said.

The government must make appropriate plans for the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which is to be implemented in the EU starting next year, TPP Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安) said.

The effects of the regulation would be felt in Taiwan’s export-oriented economy, especially as 70 percent of the country’s enterprises reportedly do not understand that legal mechanism, she said, citing a study by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Taiwan’s carbon credit scheme needs to be improved urgently if the country wants to keep a favorable negotiating position in trading with the EU, she said.

The TPP caucus will continue to work on amending the Mental Health Act (精神衛生法), the Tobacco Hazard Prevention Act (菸害防制法), the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) and other laws pertaining to the environment and public health, TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said.

The TPP and other political parties have reached a consensus on overhauling parts of the Mining Act (礦業法), including doing away with a stipulation that the government must compensate mine operators after revoking a license, he said.

Additionally, legislation for creating a carbon-neutral cement sector by 2050 and a road map to reducing emissions should be prioritized for the next legislative session, he said.