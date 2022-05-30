The Taipei City Government’s first digital experimental high school would soon begin taking applications for the 2022-2023 academic year, the Taipei Department of Education said on Saturday.
An online session would be held tomorrow to explain to parents and prospective students the concept behind Taipei Digital Experimental High School (T-school) and provide other information, the department said in a statement.
The school would announce the admission requirements in the first half of next month, ahead of the new academic year that starts in August, and would admit only 48 students, the department said.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Department of Education
Applications would be open to individual students at the junior-high school level, and those who are accepted for the 2022-2023 school year would have the opportunity to learn any time and anywhere, it said.
The curriculum incorporates technology to create a new learning experience, the department said.
It said the “T” in T-school stands for Taipei, technology and talent, as well as the recruitment and cultivation of people with so-called “T-shaped skills,” which in job recruitment refers to expertise in a single field and the ability to collaborate across different disciplines.
The establishment of T-school, the first of its kind to be run by the city government, was approved last year by the Ministry of Education, allowing the use of physical and digital resources for teaching.
By approving the establishment of the school, the ministry has acknowledged Taipei’s achievements over the past few years to create smart technology campuses that incorporate digital education, the department said.
Department Commissioner Tseng Tsan-chin (曾燦金) said Taipei has achieved impressive results in its efforts to incorporate hybrid learning, which uses virtual resources and smart technology in its experimental schools.
Taipei has 10 such experimental schools at different levels, with well-rounded online-learning platforms, resources and faculties, Tseng said.
