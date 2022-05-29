Free COVID-19 rapid test kits are to be provided to care facility staff and residents, in addition to homeless people and older people living alone, the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the Executive Yuan on Friday decided to offer five free rapid test kits to each person in lower-income households, and three per person to care facilities.
The kits provided to care facilities are to be delivered to management to decide when and how the tests should be used, he said.
Photo: Chen Yen-ting, Taipei Times
The policy allows facilities to have test kits ready for use as needed so that medical attention and antiviral drugs can be sought quickly, he said, adding that such action could prevent cluster infections.
Chen said that facilities would be chosen according to the Long-term Care Services Act (長期照顧服務法), including community long-term care centers; senior and disability welfare facilities; child and youth placement agencies; nursing homes; residential care facilities for children, adolescents or people with disabilities; community care centers for people with disabilities; early intervention centers; and infant care centers.
The ministry is gathering lists of names from the facilities and the test kits would be delivered as soon as possible, he said.
The center on Friday said 26 percent of people who died from COVID-19 in the past six days were residents of long-term care facilities, and that as of Thursday 3,560 staff members and 8,912 residents of 919 long-term care facilities were reported as cases.
“We are offering homeless people and older people living alone a five-pack test kit,” Chen said, adding that they are to be delivered to local governments’ social welfare and civil affairs departments for distribution.
The center yesterday said that many older people living alone often have multiple chronic diseases, making them more susceptible to moderate or severe illnesses if they contract COVID-19, and that an estimated 810,000 homeless people and older people living alone are eligible for the test kits.
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE: The large local outbreak makes travel restrictions ineffective, the health minister said, while travel agents are asking for a reopening policy Reopening the borders “is just a matter of time,” the Central Epidemic Command Center said yesterday, after Japan announced that Taiwanese travelers would soon be able to visit the country in package tours. Japan on Thursday said that its borders would reopen gradually, starting with travelers from 98 countries and regions on its “blue” list, which represents places with the lowest risk of infection, including Taiwan. On-arrival COVID-19 tests and quarantine requirements are being waived for travelers from a blue-listed country or region, Japanese officials said. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a daily news
People should look out for eight signs of acute encephalitis in children and seek emergency medical treatment if they occur, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The symptoms are a body temperature of at least 41°C, impaired consciousness, excessive sleepiness, a persistent headache, vomiting, involuntary muscle twitching (myoclonic jerks), convulsions and an unsteady gait, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division. The symptoms were spelled out in the “Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Treatment of Acute COVID-19 Encephalitis in Children,” drawn up by members of the Taiwan Pediatric Association