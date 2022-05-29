Advocate for indigenous rights, Gui, remembered

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The life of former National Assembly representative and Paiwan doctor Gui Giling was on Friday commemorated at a funeral in Taitung County’s Jinfong Township (金鋒), where he was remembered for his efforts in changing how indigenous people are treated in Taiwan.

Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod said that Gui, a long-time supporter of the indigenous movement, had “charged on stage” during the 1994 convention of the National Assembly and demanded a revote on a motion to remove the term “mountain compatriots” (山胞) from the Constitution to refer to indigenous people.

Gui was a National Assembly representative from 1991 to 1994.

Council of Indigenous Peoples Minister Icyang Parod, right, presents an award to a relative of Paiwan physician and former National Assembly representative Gui Giling at Gui’s funeral in Taitung County on Friday. Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times

Although the motion initially failed to pass the threshold to amend the Constitution, the revote ensured that from Aug. 1, 1994, the Constitution would use the term “indigenous people” (原住民), Icyang said.

Following his retirement from politics at age 65, Gui opened a clinic in his home township of Jinfong. He was the first indigenous doctor to practice medicine in the county.

Over the next several years, he was pivotal in helping the township resolve medicine shortages, and he often headed indigenous medical teams to interact and collaborate with the international medical community.

People are sad that he has passed away, and have the utmost respect for his efforts to protect the rights of indigenous peoples, Icyang said.

Icyang yesterday presented Gui’s family with the highest-level indigenous award to posthumously recognize Gui’s many contributions to indigenous society.

Gui contracted COVID-19 while hospitalized for other illnesses. He passed away on May 17 at the age of 73.