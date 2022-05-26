Authorities on Tuesday raided the offices of the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc (北京兆易創新科技) on suspicion of illegally recruiting Taiwanese technology talent to infiltrate Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.
Nine people, including Wang Wen-hao (汪文浩), a Taiwanese who heads GigaDevice Taiwan’s office in Taipei, along with the company’s chief accountant, surnamed Liu (劉), and other employees, were summoned for questioning, Taipei prosecutors said.
Wang was released on bail of NT$100,000 late on Tuesday night.
Photo: Chien Li-chung, Taipei Times
It is the first major investigation into talent poaching by suspected Chinese-funded businesses following the legislature’s passage on Friday of amendments to the National Security Act (國家安全法) which impose stiffer punishments on the illicit transfer or theft of core technologies.
According to business registry records, Wang in 2013 set up the Taiwan office as the local unit of GigaDevice Semiconductor (HK) Ltd (香港商香港商芯技佳易微電子), saying it would create jobs by conducting research and development into semiconductors and flash memory devices.
However, a preliminary investigation indicated that it was a ruse — that the Taiwan office is a shell entity for Wang and his deputies to penetrate Taiwan’s high-tech sector, aiming to poach Taiwanese talent in the IC design and memory device sectors, and to obtain proprietary technology.
The Taiwan office was set up to represent the Hong Kong firm, but both companies are controlled by GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc, contravening Taiwanese laws banning Chinese investment in Taiwan’s high-tech sector, court filings showed.
Chinese scientist and entrepreneur Zhu Yiming (朱一明) is the founder and owner of GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing), and he has total control and provides all the funding for the Hong Kong and Taiwan offices, the investigation showed.
Zhu reportedly has good connections to the Beijing government and close ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
He is Anhui Province’s representative to China’s National People’s Congress, and had studied and worked in the US under the Thousand Talent Plan jointly run by the CCP and China’s State Council, prosecutors said.
Since 2013, Wang has recruited more than 20 Taiwanese professionals, enticing them to work in China by offering them high annual salaries of NT$3 million (US$101,502) plus bonuses, prosecutors said.
One of them is an engineer surnamed Hsiao (蕭) who had worked on semiconductors at the Hsinchu Science Park, they said.
Prosecutors said that investigations of other cases have uncovered similar cases of Chinese firms skirting Taiwan’s restrictions by creating entities in Hong Kong which they use to set up business operations in Taiwan in light of Taiwan’s laxer measures governing Hong Kong firms.
However, the Hong Kong firms were later found to be directly owned and funded by Chinese entities, prosecutors said.
Employees at the Taiwan office who were questioned on Tuesday have been listed as persons of interest, prosecutors said, adding that they were summoned to provide information on the company’s operations, including money flow from China, who paid their salaries, and the people or channels through which high-tech materials and technologies are passed or processed.
Wang and his deputies are likely to face charges of contravening the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), whose articles relating to national security had also been amended and passed by the legislature on Friday, prosecutors said.
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
ADAPTING: The CECC said the policy change would happen this week at the earliest, while PCR testing stations would be used to diagnose people and prescribe drugs The general public would be able to use a positive rapid test result that has been confirmed by a doctor for COVID-19 diagnosis starting later this week at the soonest, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 79,441 new local infections and 53 deaths. The center on Saturday announced that it was expanding the rapid test diagnosis policy to people living in indigenous townships and outlying islands, starting today. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, yesterday said the policy might be further expanded to include “all people” this week, at the soonest. He