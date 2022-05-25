The government must not describe those who scrutinize its foreign relations as “looking down on Taiwan,” as the nation’s diplomatic predicament is “a plain fact and clear to everyone,” Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Legislator Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said yesterday.
“Taiwanese were shocked by the news that Taiwan was left out” of the US-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), Chiu told a news conference in Taipei after the membership of the framework was announced.
“Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) had told the legislature that in principle, Taiwan was likely to be included,” Chiu said. “President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) also spoke of ‘rock solid’ ties with the US.”
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
The Legislative Yuan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee had also conveyed to the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) that Taiwan wished to join the framework, but the request seems to have “been in vain,” he said.
“Taiwan plays a key role in the global semiconductor supply chain, which is consistent with the core focus of the framework, so you can imagine the disappointment at the noninclusion,” he said.
The government would still negotiate with the US about other ways Taiwan could meaningfully participate in the trade framework, and on the possibility that Taiwan and US could work out a bilateral trade agreement, Chiu said.
When Taiwan allowed imports of US pork containing ractopamine six months ago, the government had said it was a necessary step for Taiwan to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), TPP Legislator Tsai Pi-ru (蔡壁如) said.
“Today we are still not in the CPTPP, and now we are also excluded from the IPEF. We have eaten the pigs, we have bought the arms, we have passed the budgets, but has the US helped us solve our difficulties?” she asked. “The government should be clear about the state of Taiwan-US relations.”
‘LONE WOLF’: The suspect was difficult to locate, as he did not use a cellphone, did not contact family and often lived in abandoned sites or parks, police said Taipei police on Thursday morning arrested a man accused of numerous burglaries and at least 14 incidents of sexual assault spanning more than 20 years, in what might be the nation’s most notorious crime spree in recent years. Sixty-year-old Tu Ming-lang (涂明朗) — who was yesterday placed in judicial detention, after a judge determined he was a flight risk without a fixed address — faces multiple charges of sexual assault and burglary, police said. A task force comprised of various law enforcement agencies arrested Tu as part of an investigation into an April 28 burglary in Daan District (大安), in which a
Ninth graders were asked to define “trolling” on this year’s standardized exam, reflecting efforts to make the test better reflect real-life situations. Adjustments to this year’s Comprehensive Assessment Program for Junior High School Students were revealed on Sunday, after the last cohort of students completed the test over the weekend. The Ministry of Education solicited feedback about the test from teachers, who approved of the new question in the English portion. Not only was question No. 20 “very much in line with real-life situations,” but it also used a new style in which students were asked to ascertain the correct dictionary definition based
Taiwan is on alert for monkeypox, a rare viral disease that has caused 87 infections in 11 countries over the past three weeks, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Saturday. The WHO on Friday convened an emergency session to discuss a sudden outbreak of monkeypox in North America and Europe. Since the beginning of this month, 87 confirmed cases and 28 possible cases have been identified in 11 countries. The countries with the highest case counts are England with 29 cases, and Portugal and Spain with 23 each. Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease occurring primarily in the tropical rainforest areas
Three human skeletons and artifacts believed to be about 400 years old were unearthed by construction workers at National Ilan University in Yilan County, the university said yesterday. The discoveries were made on May 10 as workers were digging to expand the College of Electronic Engineering and Computer Science’s facilities, the university said in a statement. The skeletons were found at three sites, along with glass beads, copper bells and rings, discs and a fish-shaped metal knot, it said. The find is likely connected to the “Old Baili Village” (擺厘舊社, Bai Li Jiu She), an as-yet-undiscovered Kavalan settlement that has been mentioned in