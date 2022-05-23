Folk traditions day in Taipei increases Ukraine awareness

Staff writer, with CNA





A public event for Vyshyvanka Day, an annual celebration of Ukrainian folk traditions, was held in Taipei yesterday, with organizers saying that they hoped to raise awareness of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

The celebration, organized by Taiwan Stands With Ukraine (TSWU), a volunteer organization founded in Taipei in response to the Russian invasion, was held at an outdoor venue near the Guting MRT Station and featured a picnic and market selling Ukrainian food, beer and souvenirs.

TSWU member and Ukrainian Oleksandr Shyn said that Vyshyvanka Day is dedicated to the tradition of embroidering vyshyvanka shirts, which have become a celebrated symbol globally of Ukrainian culture.

People participate in a Ukrainian Vyshyvanka Day activity in the Guting area of Taipei’s Zhongzheng District yesterday. Photo: CNA

While Vyshyvanka Day is normally celebrated on the third Sunday in May, with festive events such as picnics, markets and parades, the war has prevented people in Ukraine from enjoying it to the fullest this year, Shyn added.

“But here in Taiwan, the picnic is a great opportunity to show people that Ukrainian culture matters and that it is a beautiful culture,” he said.

Shyn hoped the picnic would raise awareness and bring in more donations, he said, adding that all of the funds raised at the event were to be donated to groups providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainian refugees.

A woman in Taipei yesterday holds an embroidered Ukraine-Taiwan Vyshyvanka pattern and an illustration of how the words “Ukraine” and “Taiwan” in Cyrillic letters are embedded in the pattern. Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times

“The war is still going on, even though people talk about it less — it is still happening,” he said.

Visitors to the event could buy unique “Ukraine + Taiwan” embroidered stickers, as well as make their own motanka dolls.

Anastasiia Palamarchuk, a Ukrainian who came to Taiwan on an Academia Sinica scholarship and was responsible at yesterday’s event for teaching people how to make the motanka dolls, said that Ukrainians used to keep such dolls in their homes for protection and to bring blessings to their families.

Traditionally associated with fertility, motanka dolls now symbolize healing, protection and family ancestors, Palamarchuk said.

In Ukraine, Palamarchuk said, she made motanka dolls to send to soldiers for good luck.