Lithuania trip to focus on greater economic ties

Staff writer, with CNA





Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) is to lead a 24-member delegation to Lithuania next week to discuss the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Friday.

The visit, which is being made at the invitation of Lithuanian Vice Minister of Economy and Innovation Jovita Neliupsiene, is expected to create a partnership between the two countries to build a supply chain, the ministry said in a statement.

During the three-day visit, which is to start on Wednesday, Chen would also seek to establish a platform between Taiwan and Lithuania for high-ranking official exchanges and bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the semiconductor, laser, electric vehicle and biotech industries, the ministry said.

Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi, center, attends a Taiwan Power Co management handover ceremony in Taipei on March 8. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

Other items on the delegation’s agenda include meetings with high-ranking Lithuanian government officials, a visit to an electric bus factory and participation in a bilateral industrial cooperation conference, it said.

The delegation is also to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Lithuanian Investment Promotion Agency and Taiwan’s Startup Terrace, the country’s largest start-up village, which creates links with other nations and attracts foreign accelerator start-ups.

Representatives from five Taiwanese start-ups, who are part of Chen’s delegation, are to participate in an innovation exhibition in Lithuania to build connections with their counterparts in Central and Eastern Europe, the ministry said.

The delegation was to depart Taiwan yesterday, with a stop in Belgium to visit EU agencies, the ministry said.

In November last year, Taiwan opened a representative office in Lithuania to facilitate bilateral trade and economic exchanges.

In October last year, officials from several government agencies, along with experts, visited Lithuania to explore investment opportunities and cooperation.

In March, another delegation was sent by Taiwan to Lithuania for similar purposes.

Lithuania has faced heavy political and economic pressure from China over the name of Taiwan’s office in Vilnius, the Taiwanese Representative Office.