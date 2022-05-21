Inflation could cause Taiwan’s GDP growth to drop below 4 percent this year, or 0.4 percentage points than the government’s forecast, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-aligned National Policy Foundation said yesterday.
The party-affiliated think tank made the comment at a news conference that highlighted inflation and energy issues on the sixth anniversary of President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration.
Lin Chu-chia (林祖嘉), the think tank’s economic and fiscal policy convener, said that the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank’s interest rate hike and inflation would likely have a cooling effect on economic growth.
Photo courtesy of the National Policy Foundation
The consumer price index last month showed a year-on-year increase of 3.38 percent, while greater price increases were reported for some essential goods, he said.
The price of eggs soared 24.39 percent and the cost of restaurant meals increased 5.56 percent, he said, citing two examples.
The Tsai administration’s policy to eliminate nuclear energy by 2025 was not accompanied by a corresponding increase in renewable energy, which reported sluggish growth over the past five years, he said.
This has resulted in an unstable energy supply along with increased reliance on coal-fired power plants, which has triggered more frequent and longer power outages, he said.
Citing a poll the think tank released on Friday last week, Lin said that 62 percent of Taiwanese disapproved of Tsai’s handling of the economy, 60.6 percent said that large-scale blackouts would occur in the next two years and 53.8 percent said that the energy supply was unstable.
“The Democratic Progressive Party’s government’s [green energy] obsession is getting in the way of Taiwan’s economy and public health,” KMT Legislator Wu I-ding (吳怡玎) said.
The government did not have a clear path to a net zero emissions goal, despite the creation of programs the would cost an estimated NT$900 billion (US$30.35 billion) by 2030, she said.
Regarding the Environmental Protection Administration’s carbon tax scheme, Wu said that the tax rates were too low to have an effect on emissions, and that officials have erred in exempting the power generation sector from the tax.
The government should have worked on developing clean energy alternatives instead of shifting costs to energy consumers such as manufacturers and households, she said.
Additionally, the Tsai administration’s investment in solar energy and energy storage technologies has not led to results that are commensurate to costs, Wu said.
Taiwanese wages declined by 0.004 percent last year, and real wages have been stagnant since 2002, KMT Legislator Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳) said, citing Executive Yuan data.
The central bank’s decision to raise interest rates — coinciding with the shortening of mortgage payment periods from 40 years to 20 years — has significantly increased economic pressure on young people, she said.
The government’s rent subsidies also misfired, as officials failed to anticipate that the benefits would be claimed by landlords illegally subletting property and not by tenants, as intended, she said.
Additional reporting by CNA
The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday. About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said. The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning
ASEAN BATTLEGROUND: Japan and Australia could be drawn into Pacific tensions as China sets its sights on the Diaoyutai Islands and further beyond the first island chain Tensions between China and the US in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to intensify, the National Security Bureau and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, recommending that Taiwan continue to emphasize its shared values and interests to encourage resistance to Chinese aggression. US commitments in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to continue unabated despite the war in Ukraine, as Beijing takes advantage of the conflict to expand its influence in the region, the agencies said in reports delivered to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on Sunday, ahead of a hearing yesterday on regional developments and trends. Although Russia’s invasion of
ONLINE REPORT: Confirmed cases filling out the online contact tracing report can check a box to indicate that a close contact had received a booster dose, an official said The guidelines for diagnosing COVID-19 have been revised to include people aged 65 or older who test positive with a rapid test that is confirmed by a healthcare worker, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 65,794 new local infections. The CECC had first announced the change on Monday, before publishing the new guidelines. Starting today, people aged 65 or older, regardless of whether they are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, can be classified as a confirmed COVID-19 case by a healthcare professional, based on a positive result from an antigen rapid test, said
INFLUENCERS: The Chinese Communist Party uses social media to paint itself in a positive light, while promoting historical ties between Taiwan and China Government agencies are considering measures to counter China’s use of Taiwanese Internet celebrities to conduct “cognitive warfare” campaigns in Taiwan, a source said yesterday. China has trained local Internet celebrities to help it spread propaganda as part of its “united front” efforts against Taiwan, the source said, adding that Beijing was also using TikTok, a Pinterest-like app called Xiaohongshu (also known as Little Red Book) and other social media to influence young Taiwanese. Citing the Mainland Affairs Council, the source said that officials had warned people cooperating with China that they could face fines or other punishments. Stipulations under the Act Governing Relations