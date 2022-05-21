Entertainment productions that do not implement safety procedures could lose their public funding, the Ministry of Culture said on Monday, citing rules it plans to propose by September.
The announcement came two months after two film crew members fell to their deaths in a ravine in Miaoli County’s Nanjhuang Township (南庄) while working on the TV drama series First Embrace (初擁). A 38-year-old camera operator surnamed Huang (黃) and a 34-year-old audio equipment operator surnamed Wang (王) died in the incident.
The ministry is to draft new rules requiring producers to spend a portion of their budget on safety before they can qualify for public subsidies, Deputy Minister of Culture Hsiao Tsung-huang (蕭宗煌) said during a meeting of the legislature.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
The failure of a production to comply with labor standards or to prepare risk evaluations, safety plans and occupational safety training would be grounds for the government to withhold financial support, he said.
Under the proposed regulations, film producers must present a risk assessment report and self-check safety plan to receive filming support from the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry, he said.
Productions that involve high-risk activities — including filming from heights, stunts, underwater work or pyrotechnics — would be required to submit an additional safety checklist to obtain the bureau’s assistance, he said.
The National Performing Arts Center would be tasked with enforcing rules for performances at its venues, promoting safety standards and providing consultation to producers, he said.
The center must also find experts to conduct safety inspections at local venues, he said.
The ministry would offer safety seminars in collaboration with the Taiwan Association of Theater Technology, the Taipei Art Creator Union and other performing arts groups, he said.
The ministry is also to create a standard template for contracts in the performing arts and film industries to improve occupational safety by the end of September, he said, adding that this would be carried out in conjunction with the Ministry of Labor and unions.
Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) and National Performing Arts Center chairman Kao Chih-shang (高志尚) were unable to attend the legislative meeting, as they were in self-isolation for COVID-19.
The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday. About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said. The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning
ASEAN BATTLEGROUND: Japan and Australia could be drawn into Pacific tensions as China sets its sights on the Diaoyutai Islands and further beyond the first island chain Tensions between China and the US in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to intensify, the National Security Bureau and Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, recommending that Taiwan continue to emphasize its shared values and interests to encourage resistance to Chinese aggression. US commitments in the Indo-Pacific region are expected to continue unabated despite the war in Ukraine, as Beijing takes advantage of the conflict to expand its influence in the region, the agencies said in reports delivered to the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee on Sunday, ahead of a hearing yesterday on regional developments and trends. Although Russia’s invasion of
ONLINE REPORT: Confirmed cases filling out the online contact tracing report can check a box to indicate that a close contact had received a booster dose, an official said The guidelines for diagnosing COVID-19 have been revised to include people aged 65 or older who test positive with a rapid test that is confirmed by a healthcare worker, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 65,794 new local infections. The CECC had first announced the change on Monday, before publishing the new guidelines. Starting today, people aged 65 or older, regardless of whether they are undergoing home quarantine, home isolation or self-disease prevention, can be classified as a confirmed COVID-19 case by a healthcare professional, based on a positive result from an antigen rapid test, said
INFLUENCERS: The Chinese Communist Party uses social media to paint itself in a positive light, while promoting historical ties between Taiwan and China Government agencies are considering measures to counter China’s use of Taiwanese Internet celebrities to conduct “cognitive warfare” campaigns in Taiwan, a source said yesterday. China has trained local Internet celebrities to help it spread propaganda as part of its “united front” efforts against Taiwan, the source said, adding that Beijing was also using TikTok, a Pinterest-like app called Xiaohongshu (also known as Little Red Book) and other social media to influence young Taiwanese. Citing the Mainland Affairs Council, the source said that officials had warned people cooperating with China that they could face fines or other punishments. Stipulations under the Act Governing Relations