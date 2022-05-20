World Bicycle Day festivities are to resume after a one-year hiatus, with the Penghu Cycling Festival to be held throughout the summer, the Tourism Bureau said on Wednesday.
Registration is open for the events, although changes might be made to accommodate the evolving COVID-19 situation, the bureau said.
Just before World Bicycle Day on June 3, Penghu County is on Saturday next week to host cyclists seeking to summit the archipelago’s Shetoushan (蛇頭山), the shortest of the nation’s “100 Lesser Peaks” at 20m. Registration for the event is already full.
Photo courtesy of the Penghu National Scenic Area Administration
The county on Sept. 25 is hosting the “101K Hopping Bike” event, a tour of the sights and tastes of Penghu over either a 101km route for experienced cyclists or a 22km ride for those seeking a more relaxed course.
Participation is capped at 800 riders, and cyclists can sign up at https://tinyurl.com/4u332kpn.
Regarding the bureau’s decision to proceed with the events despite the surge in domestic COVID-19 cases, bureau Deputy Director-General Trust Lin (林信任) said that cycling enthusiasts were disappointed when events were canceled last year.
Postponing for a month or two would also make it difficult to correspond with international festivities, he added.
Penghu National Scenic Area Administration Director Hsu Tsung-min (許宗民) encouraged cyclists from across Taiwan to travel to the archipelago to summit Shetoushan.
Sea views and breezes are abundant on the hill, making it a leisurely ride for any cyclist, Hsu said.
Free bike rentals are available for groups of five or more with reservations at least a week in advance until the end of next month, he added.
In addition, travelers who tag themselves in posts on social media cycling at a scenic location in Penghu until Sept. 30 would be entered to win an Apple HomePod mini.
