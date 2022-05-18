Poland welcomes investment from Taiwanese firms

Staff writer, with CNA





Senior Polish economic official Grzegorz Piechowiak, who is leading a delegation to Taiwan, yesterday said that his government welcomed more Taiwanese businesses to invest in the European nation.

At the opening of the Poland Investment Opportunities Forum in Taipei, Piechowiak, the country’s deputy minister of Economic Development and Technology, said that the Polish government looks forward to an increase in investments in his nation by Taiwanese companies.

In particular, Poland is eyeing Taiwanese investment in semiconductors, electronics and other advanced technologies, and is willing to provide supportive measures to foreign investors such as tax exemptions and loans, he said.

Polish Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak sits at his desk in an undated photograph. Photo from Grzegorz Piechowiak’s Twitter account

Although Russia is waging war in Ukraine, which shares a border with Poland, his nation offers a secure and stable business environment, Piechowiak said, adding that it became a NATO member in 1999.

Poland is a hub for international transportation because of its central location in Europe, he said, adding that it has hard-working people and plenty of talent.

Ministry of Economic Affairs official Emile Chang (張銘斌), director-general of the Department of Investment Services, said at the event that Poland is an important destination for Taiwanese investors looking to enter the European market.

There are 31 Taiwanese enterprises operating in Poland, which have combined investments of more than US$223 million, Chang said.

Bilateral trade between Taiwan and Poland increased by 33.6 percent from 2020 to US$1.65 billion last year, he said, citing Taiwanese customs data.

The delegation, which comprises Polish trade officials and business representatives, arrived in Taiwan on Monday evening and is to depart on Friday.

The delegation “aims to enhance economic dialogue between Poland and Taiwan,” and foster more business cooperation and new investments in Poland, said the Polish Office in Taipei, which represents Warsaw’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

The delegation yesterday attended the 10th edition of economic consultations between Taiwan and Poland to discuss bilateral trade and investment issues with Taiwanese officials, the ministry said.

The delegation also inked memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Taiwanese authorities and business associations, the ministry said.

The MOUs were signed to pave the way for bilateral collaboration in areas such as electric vehicles, electronics and environmental protection, it said.