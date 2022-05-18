Senior Polish economic official Grzegorz Piechowiak, who is leading a delegation to Taiwan, yesterday said that his government welcomed more Taiwanese businesses to invest in the European nation.
At the opening of the Poland Investment Opportunities Forum in Taipei, Piechowiak, the country’s deputy minister of Economic Development and Technology, said that the Polish government looks forward to an increase in investments in his nation by Taiwanese companies.
In particular, Poland is eyeing Taiwanese investment in semiconductors, electronics and other advanced technologies, and is willing to provide supportive measures to foreign investors such as tax exemptions and loans, he said.
Photo from Grzegorz Piechowiak’s Twitter account
Although Russia is waging war in Ukraine, which shares a border with Poland, his nation offers a secure and stable business environment, Piechowiak said, adding that it became a NATO member in 1999.
Poland is a hub for international transportation because of its central location in Europe, he said, adding that it has hard-working people and plenty of talent.
Ministry of Economic Affairs official Emile Chang (張銘斌), director-general of the Department of Investment Services, said at the event that Poland is an important destination for Taiwanese investors looking to enter the European market.
There are 31 Taiwanese enterprises operating in Poland, which have combined investments of more than US$223 million, Chang said.
Bilateral trade between Taiwan and Poland increased by 33.6 percent from 2020 to US$1.65 billion last year, he said, citing Taiwanese customs data.
The delegation, which comprises Polish trade officials and business representatives, arrived in Taiwan on Monday evening and is to depart on Friday.
The delegation “aims to enhance economic dialogue between Poland and Taiwan,” and foster more business cooperation and new investments in Poland, said the Polish Office in Taipei, which represents Warsaw’s interests in Taiwan in the absence of formal diplomatic ties.
The delegation yesterday attended the 10th edition of economic consultations between Taiwan and Poland to discuss bilateral trade and investment issues with Taiwanese officials, the ministry said.
The delegation also inked memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Taiwanese authorities and business associations, the ministry said.
The MOUs were signed to pave the way for bilateral collaboration in areas such as electric vehicles, electronics and environmental protection, it said.
China appears to have built mockups of a port in northeastern Taiwan and a military vessel docked there, with the aim of using them as targets to test its ballistic missiles, a retired naval officer said yesterday. Lu Li-shih (呂禮詩), a former lieutenant commander in Taiwan’s navy, wrote on Facebook that satellite images appeared to show simulated targets in a desert in China’s Xinjiang region that resemble the Suao naval base in Yilan County and a Kidd-class destroyer that usually docks there. Lu said he compared the mockup port to US naval bases in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, and in Subic Bay
Police are investigating the death of a Formosan black bear discovered on Tuesday buried near an industrial road in Nantou County, with initial evidence indicating that it was shot accidentally by a hunter. The bear had been caught in wildlife traps at least five times before, three times since 2020. Codenamed No. 711, the bear received extensive media coverage last year after it was discovered trapped twice in less than two months in the Taichung mountains. After its most recent ensnarement last month, the bear was released in the Dandashan (丹大山) area in Nantou County’s Sinyi Township (信義). However, officials became concerned after the
DETERRENCE: US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said cross-strait affairs are on the agenda at the US-ASEAN Special Leaders’ Summit The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday thanked the Czech Senate for passing a resolution supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHO and other international organizations for the second consecutive year. The resolution was passed on Wednesday with 51 votes in favor, one opposed and 11 abstentions. In addition to the WHO, it also called for Taiwan’s participation in the “meetings, mechanisms and activities” of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the International Civil Aviation Organization and Interpol. In its opening, the resolution states that the Czech Republic “considers Taiwan as one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region,” while noting its
The majority of parents surveyed in northern Taiwan favor the suspension of all on-site classes at schools from the junior-high level and below amid a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections, parent groups said yesterday. About 84.4 percent of respondents in a survey of 2,912 parents in northern Taiwan, where the outbreak is the most serious, said they supported suspending classes, the Action Alliance on Basic Education, the Taiwan Parents Protect Women and Children Association, and the Taiwan Love Children Association said. The groups distributed questionnaires to parents in New Taipei City, Taipei, Keelung, Taoyuan and Hsinchu city and county from Saturday morning