The Taiwan chapter of Lions Clubs International (LCI) recently fended off a hostile bid to exclude Taiwan from the international service group’s proceedings, a senior club member said yesterday, urging members to remain vigilant against Chinese meddling.
Earlier this month, the representative of LCI Hong Kong asked a meeting of the international chapters in Hawaii to give China control over club affairs in Taiwan, said Chiu Wen-bin (邱文彬), a former international director of LCI Taiwan.
The Taiwan chapter — which was holding a major convention in Tainan at the time — immediately moved to condemn the measure in a unanimous vote, he said, adding that LCI shortly afterward rejected the proposal.
Photo: Lai Hsiao-tung, Taipei Times
When the first Chinese Lions Club was set up in Guangdong Province in 2002, it tried unsuccessfully to force the name “China Taiwan” on the Taiwanese chapter, he said.
China’s second attempt to force the name on Taiwan in 2019 encountered stiff opposition when Japan, South Korea, Australia and several other national chapters joined Taiwan in rejecting it, he said.
Taiwanese members should be on the alert when the local chapter holds its election for international director next month, as Beijing might try to meddle by inserting an agent in the race, he said.
“Lions clubs are opposed to any interference from political or religious groups in their internal affairs,” he said. “We must make sure to elect a candidate who has a clean record under LCI rules and ethics, is of good moral character and possesses Taiwanese consciousness.”
National Tamkang University associate professor of public administration Chen Chih-wei (陳志瑋) said that the LCI incident is emblematic of the role and function of China’s nonprofit groups.
“Nonprofits are treated definitionally as outgrowths of civil society in Taiwan and most other countries,” he said. “However, in China, nonprofit groups function as instruments of state power, despite the rapid growth they have experienced in the past 20 years.”
Although nonprofit groups enjoy limited autonomy in the realm of culture, social welfare and other soft activities, they exist only on condition that they acquiesce to political control, he said.
Wu Rwei-ren (吳叡人), an associate research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Taiwan History, said that Beijing has long made a strategy of interfering with any international group in which Taiwan is a member.
The more a Taiwanese group contributes to an organization, the more Beijing will take steps to undermine it, he said, adding that LCI Taiwan is not alone in feeling threatened.
Institutions can use legal mechanisms to protect themselves, he said, citing for example the group’s charter that binds its representatives to adhere to Taiwan’s position on sovereignty in any dealings with outside groups.
A bilateral relations fact sheet on Taiwan-US relations published on the US Department of State Web site was recently updated to remove statements saying that it acknowledged Beijing’s “one China” position, and that the US does not support Taiwanese independence. The fact sheet is produced by the department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs. A previous version of the document opened with the statement: “The United States and Taiwan enjoy a robust unofficial relationship.” It said the US acknowledged “the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” and said that the US “does
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of