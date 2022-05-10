The government has not received an official invitation from Seoul to attend South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration ceremony today, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said yesterday.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was still discussing the issue with South Korean authorities “via various channels,” hoping that they would extend an invitation, Wu said.
“We really hope that Taiwan can send a delegation to the ceremony to express the congratulations of the country and its people to the new president,” Wu said at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) had asked Wu whether Taiwan had been invited to the ceremony, which is to take place today in the plaza in front of the South Korean National Assembly in Seoul.
The ministry had last week given the impression that it would have the opportunity to attend the ceremony in Seoul, without disclosing whether it had yet received an invitation.
It said it had planned to send a delegation of lawmakers to the ceremony, but dropped the idea considering that they would have had to quarantine for seven days upon returning to Taiwan because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the Taipei Mission in Korea, which represents Taiwan’s interests in South Korea in the absence of official diplomatic ties, would send its officials to the ceremony, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Thursday.
Without an invitation, those officials cannot attend.
Taiwan has maintained lukewarm relations with South Korea since Seoul switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1992, with few official exchanges taking place.
A rare exception came in 2013, when former legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) led a delegation to attend the inauguration of former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.
The trip was seen by Taipei as a diplomatic breakthrough.
A previous delegation led by Wang was unable to attend the inauguration of former South Korean president Lee Myung-bak’s in 2008 because of pressure from Beijing, even though Wang’s delegation had already arrived in Seoul for the event.
When South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s inauguration was held in May 2017, no guests were invited from overseas as he took office one day after being elected.
HOSPITAL TO HOME TO ICU: A woman in her 20s developed sepsis and died in an intensive care unit, while the others were 70 or older, three with other conditions Five new COVID-19-associated deaths were confirmed yesterday, including a woman in her 20s who received a booster shot of a vaccine and had no underlying health conditions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said, as it reported 28,420 new local infections. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 28,487 new infections — 28,420 local cases and 67 imported cases — were confirmed yesterday. Of the new local infections, 72 moderate cases and five severe cases were confirmed, he said, adding that a previous moderate case has progressed into a severe case and five deaths were
‘CROSS-STRAIT INTEGRATION’: An EU-style union with China is possible without formally joining the country, DPP former vice president Annette Lu said yesterday Former vice president Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) yesterday promoted “cross-strait integration” (兩岸統合) as a model for keeping peace between Taiwan and China, while announcing that she would be organizing activities to promote her ideas. A series of national affairs forums is being planned to encourage public discussion about her political integration model, she said, addressing a gathering at the “Her-Story, 50 Years for New Women” special exhibition at Tainan’s Wu Family Garden. Attending the event was former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), whose family is from Tainan. Lu said that “cross-strait integration” should replace “cross-strait unification” (兩岸統一), while calling on Beijing to take up
AT RISK: Five of yesterday’s 11 reported COVID-19 deaths were unvaccinated people, while nine were older than 60 and had underlying medical conditions, the CECC said The nation’s single-day COVID-19 case number exceeded 40,000 for the first time yesterday, as the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reported 46,536 new cases and 11 deaths. Of the new tally, 46,377 were domestic cases and 159 were from abroad, the center said. Seven men and four women in their 40s to 90s died between April 30 and Wednesday, after testing positive between April 24 and Tuesday, CECC data showed. Five of those who died were unvaccinated, included the youngest, a woman in her 40s who had a history of chronic lung disease and was recently treated for sepsis, the CECC said. Nine of
The air force yesterday scrambled to warn away 18 Chinese aircraft that entered the nation’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, part of what is a regular pattern of incursions that has angered Taipei. Taiwan has complained of repeated such missions by Chinese aircraft, which have become a common occurrence over the past two years or so. Taiwan is in a heightened state of alert due to fears China could use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to make a similar military move on the nation, although the government has not reported any signs Beijing is about to attack. The