London art competition shortlists Taiwan team

By Hung Jui-chin and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A team from Taiwan has been shortlisted in the London International Creative Competition’s (LICC) Create (art) category for their experimental sculpture titled Pump.

The annual international competition looks for “the world’s most fresh and progressive creative” talent, its Web site says.

The team, led by Cho Yen-ting (卓彥廷), an associate professor at National Cheng Kung University’s (NCKU) Institute of Creative Industries Design, has been searching for a connection between human and digital creativity, hoping to take digital art to a wider audience.

An artwork titled Pump, created by a team led by Cho Yen-ting, an associate professor at National Cheng Kung University, is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of National Cheng Kung University via CNA

Pump was created using an advanced printing technique and is carved by computers. It explores the decomposition and recomposition of data through art.

The inspiration for Pump came from the human heart, which is the center of the circulatory system, pumping blood to vessels all over the body, just as the layered, concentric rings of the art piece draws people’s eyes toward its center, Cho said.

With vibrant colors and a circular structure, the patterns on Pump overlap and intertwine, creating a visual that is blurred and clear at the same time.

The team comprises people from different backgrounds, including Li Yu-ting (李昱廷), a student from NCKU’s Department of Architecture, and Li Cheng-lin (李承霖), a student from its Department of Industrial Design, the university said.

Their teamwork sparked creativity and they transcended traditional media, resulting in freer artistic expression that shone on the global stage, it said.