Construction of TSMC’s fab to begin next month

Staff writer, with CNA





The construction of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC) new wafer plant in Kaohsiung is to begin next month, the Kaohsiung City government said on Saturday.

The plan for the factory passed an environmental impact assessment in the middle of last month.

The plant would be built in an industrial park in Nanzih District (楠梓) after the city releases the site to TSMC this month, the city government said in a statement.

A computer-generated image shows Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s planned fab in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District. Photo courtesy of Kaohsiung City Government Economic Development Bureau

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said his administration also on Saturday approved a plan establishing the Nanzih Industrial Park.

The presence of TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, in the park reflects Kaohsiung’s ambition to become a high-tech city, Chen said.

The plot of land reserved for TSMC’s planned factory was the site of a CPC Corp, Taiwan’ naphtha cracker complex, which was closed in 2015.

The Kaohsiung Economic Development Bureau has over the past few years rehabilitated the 29.8 hectare site by removing pollutants from the soil and building new infrastructure.

Chen said development of the industrial park would proceed alongside construction of TSMC’s plant.

Work on roads, parks, a wastewater treatment facility, a power distribution network and detention basins in the industrial park would also start next month, Deputy Kaohsiung Mayor Lo Ta-sheng (羅達生) said.

TSMC announced its plan to set up a 12-inch wafer plant in Kaohsiung in November last year. The plant would use TSMC’s advanced 7-nanometer process and its mature 28-nanometer process to manufacture chips.

Chips made using the 7-nanometer process are expected to be used in emerging technologies such as high-performance computing devices, while chips made using the 28-nanometer process are likely destined for automotive electronic applications, analysts said.