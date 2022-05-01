The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15,033 local COVID-19 infections, a 25 percent increase from the day before, along with three associated deaths.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 116 imported cases were also confirmed yesterday.
Most local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 5,897, followed by Taipei with 3,099, Taoyuan with 2,193, Taichung with 756, Keelung with 715, Kaohsiung with 453, Hualien with 329, Yilan County with 320, Tainan with 280, and five to 195 cases in 13 other cities and counties.
Photo: CNA
Fifteen moderate illnesses and three severe illness were among yesterday’s cases, Chen said.
“The daily case numbers are expected to continue growing, as we do not see a peak yet,” Chen said, adding that four measures are being implemented by the center: simplifying contact tracing, distinguishing between mild and severe cases, distributing medication on time and increasing the nation’s vaccination coverage.
Chen urged people to get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible to create better protection for society.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the three deaths were two severe cases and one moderate case whose illness worsened.
One was a woman in her 80s who had diabetes and was taken to a hospital after losing consciousness, Lo said, adding that she was diagnosed with a low blood oxygen level and slow heartbeat before testing positive for COVID-19, and died of heart failure.
Another death was a woman in her 60s who had cancer. She was taken to an emergency room for a continuous fever and tested positive for the virus, Lo said, adding that she returned home after treatment, but was found dead from respiratory failure two days later.
The moderate case who worsened was a man in his 80s with diabetes and chronic kidney and liver diseases, and died from respiratory failure and septic shock, Lo said.
The women had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the man was unvaccinated, he added.
Of the 12 local COVID-19-associated deaths this year, five cases were unvaccinated against COVID-19, two received one dose, three received two doses, and two received a booster dose, Lo said, adding that the center encourages elderly people to ensure they are fully vaccinated to prevent severe illness and death.
The center encourages confirmed cases isolating at home to use the National Health Insurance Mobile Easy Access (全民健保行動快易通) app or the National Health Insurance (NHI) Administration’s Web site to book a telemedicine appointment with a doctor if they feel ill, Chen said.
NHI cards should be on hand to confirm identity to the doctor during a consultation, he said, adding that a physical examination or treatment at a hospital would be arranged if deemed necessary.
LACKING ANTIBODIES: Taiwanese have not built up post-infection immunity as other populations have, as this is the country’s first large-scale outbreak Infectious disease experts yesterday urged the public not to take the threat of COVID-19 lightly, especially people with pre-existing conditions, as early treatment could save lives. As domestic cases yesterday broke the 10,000 mark, the Ministry of Health and Welfare predicted that the daily count could reach 18,000 by tomorrow and 37,000 by Thursday next week. The Infectious Diseases Society of Taiwan (IDS) and Infection Control Society of Taiwan in the morning issued a joint statement providing context to the outbreak. The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has been associated globally with low hospitalization and death rates, the groups said. However, after battling outbreaks for
‘HEAVILY INFLUENCED’: Cambodia ranked first and Singapore second in overall infiltration by China, but Taiwan ranked first with regards to infiltration of media Taiwan ranked ninth in a list of 36 countries most infiltrated by China, Taipei-based think tank Doublethink Lab said yesterday, citing the results of its survey. Cambodia was the most infiltrated country by China, followed by Singapore and Thailand, while Bosnia-Herzegovina, Colombia and Paraguay filled the bottom three spots. “People often say that Taiwan has been seriously infiltrated by China, but what aspects of the nation have been infiltrated, and how does it compare with other countries on the matter?” Doublethink Lab chairman Puma Shen (沈伯洋) wrote on Facebook. “If everyone has their own way of talking about this influence, we
SOCIAL DISTANCING APP: People are encouraged to download the app, which informs them if they have come into close contact with a COVID-19 case The requirement to scan a QR code for contact tracing at public and business venues has been canceled, effective immediately, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it reported 8,822 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Other domestic COVID-19 restrictions, including mask wearing, would remain the same throughout next month, it added. The system of scanning a contact registration QR code was launched on May 19 last year to assist local governments in identifying close contacts of confirmed cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the system would be aborted, as data from
CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM: President Tsai Ing-wen said that 99.68% of the local cases this year have been mild or asymptomatic, so the health risk is relatively low President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said that four disease prevention measures are to be enhanced as the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement of a new “3+4” home isolation policy on Monday evening, the president visited the center to understand the latest situation and cheer frontline disease prevention personnel. After listening to the center’s report, Tsai told a news conference that experts, after referencing the experiences of other countries, believe that the local COVID-19 outbreak has not reached its peak, and that daily case tallies will continue to rise. “Many people might feel