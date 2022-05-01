Infections rise 25% in one day

REVISED MEASURES: The CECC has simplified contact tracing while listing cases separately by severity, as it aims to increase vaccination and medication coverage

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 15,033 local COVID-19 infections, a 25 percent increase from the day before, along with three associated deaths.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that 116 imported cases were also confirmed yesterday.

Most local cases were reported in New Taipei City, with 5,897, followed by Taipei with 3,099, Taoyuan with 2,193, Taichung with 756, Keelung with 715, Kaohsiung with 453, Hualien with 329, Yilan County with 320, Tainan with 280, and five to 195 cases in 13 other cities and counties.

Staff members spray alcohol-based hand sanitizer on the hands of students arriving to take exams at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Fifteen moderate illnesses and three severe illness were among yesterday’s cases, Chen said.

“The daily case numbers are expected to continue growing, as we do not see a peak yet,” Chen said, adding that four measures are being implemented by the center: simplifying contact tracing, distinguishing between mild and severe cases, distributing medication on time and increasing the nation’s vaccination coverage.

Chen urged people to get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible to create better protection for society.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the three deaths were two severe cases and one moderate case whose illness worsened.

One was a woman in her 80s who had diabetes and was taken to a hospital after losing consciousness, Lo said, adding that she was diagnosed with a low blood oxygen level and slow heartbeat before testing positive for COVID-19, and died of heart failure.

Another death was a woman in her 60s who had cancer. She was taken to an emergency room for a continuous fever and tested positive for the virus, Lo said, adding that she returned home after treatment, but was found dead from respiratory failure two days later.

The moderate case who worsened was a man in his 80s with diabetes and chronic kidney and liver diseases, and died from respiratory failure and septic shock, Lo said.

The women had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and the man was unvaccinated, he added.

Of the 12 local COVID-19-associated deaths this year, five cases were unvaccinated against COVID-19, two received one dose, three received two doses, and two received a booster dose, Lo said, adding that the center encourages elderly people to ensure they are fully vaccinated to prevent severe illness and death.

The center encourages confirmed cases isolating at home to use the National Health Insurance Mobile Easy Access (全民健保行動快易通) app or the National Health Insurance (NHI) Administration’s Web site to book a telemedicine appointment with a doctor if they feel ill, Chen said.

NHI cards should be on hand to confirm identity to the doctor during a consultation, he said, adding that a physical examination or treatment at a hospital would be arranged if deemed necessary.