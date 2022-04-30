North American chambers seek to boost trade activity

Taiwan seeks to deepen relations with countries in North America and propel the nation’s industries toward the international market, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said yesterday after receiving a delegation from the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America (TCCNA).

As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and the global supply chain restructures, Taiwan is encouraging more foreign investment, promoting commercial interaction and expansion into the international market, and deepening ties with the US, Tsai said.

The government in January gave a three-year extension to the Invest in Taiwan action plans, resulting in about NT$430 billion (US$14.59 billion) in government loans with the expectation of doubling the amount in foreign investment returns, she said.

Photo: CNA

The three components of the scheme are the “Welcome Taiwanese Companies Abroad to Invest in Taiwan Action Plan,” the “Accelerated Investment by Domestic Corporations Action Plan,” and the “Action Plan for Accelerated Investment by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises.”

Taiwan welcomes overseas compatriots to return and invest locally to assist with national prosperity, Tsai said.

Taiwan’s lead in high-tech and semiconductor sectors is an advantage that overseas compatriots could develop through their familiarity with global markets and local regulations, increasing domestic competitiveness and creating commercial opportunities abroad, Tsai said.

Tsai said that she appreciated the delegation members’ visit to Taiwan given their requirement to undergo quarantine and self-health management.

Tsai added her thanks for the delegation’s work, which has helped increase the number of US members of government visiting Taiwan and demonstrating support for a democratic Taiwan.

TCCNA president Michelle Chang (張聖儀) last month headed a delegation visiting the US Congress to lobby for a bilateral trade agreement, as well for support for Taiwan’s bid to join the WHO and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The US House of Representatives has over the past few days overwhelmingly supported Taiwan in its legislative efforts, including a request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to assist Taiwan in its effort to regain observer status at the WHO, Tsai said.