CWB to test torrential rain warning app in three areas

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) is to join with local governments to test a torrential rain warning system at three recreation areas in mountainous parts of Taipei and New Taipei City that are vulnerable to flooding and storm surges.

The trial, to begin next month, would cover the Shuangsi (雙溪) recreation area in Taipei, Hubaotan (虎豹潭) in New Taipei City’s Shuangsi District (雙溪) and the Dabao River (大豹溪) in New Taipei City’s Sansia District (三峽), Weather Forecast Center Director Lu Kuo-chen (呂國臣) said.

Lu told a news conference that the new system aims to prevent a repeat of tragedies such as the one at the Hubaotan Historic Trail in October last year, when six hikers drowned after being swept away by surging river waters.

Rescuers from the New Taipei City Fire Department search for survivors at Hubao Pond in New Taipei City on Oct. 18 last year after six people went missing. Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Government

Taiwan’s mountainous terrain is home to many fast-flowing rivers that tend to surge after heavy downpours, and hikers can be easily trapped in riverbeds or swept away by rapids during river floods.

To keep people from being cornered by such surges, “mountain torrential rain warnings” would be sent via the Public Warning System mobile phone app to people in the three recreation areas when torrential rains hit rivers upstream in those areas.

“People should stay alert after receiving a warning message, pay attention to any change in stream heights and reduce unnecessary recreational activities on riverbeds,” Lu said.

The system would complement existing patrols conducted by the city governments in the three recreation areas, Lu said.

The trial would be used to gather information on how well the system works to further improve it, with the hope its use could be expanded to more areas across the nation once its functions are optimized, Lu said.