CTS faces up to NT$2m in fines for false tickers

Staff writer, with CNA





Chinese Television System (CTS) faces a fine of up to NT$2 million (US$68,353) for this week running news tickers that mistakenly indicated a Chinese invasion was under way, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

An ongoing NCC investigation into the incident has found that CTS can be held liable for contravening Article 21 of the Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法), which says that “The contents of radio/television programs shall not ... disrupt public order or adversely affect good social customs,” a report that the NCC presented to the legislature said.

Such a breach can result in a fine of NT$200,000 to NT$2 million, said the report, which the Central News Agency saw.

The report was forwarded to the Culture and Education Committee, which is to meet tomorrow to discuss the incident.

CTS ran news tickers that said “New Taipei City hit by Chinese People’s Liberation Army missiles” and “Vessel explodes in Taipei Harbor, facilities and ships destroyed” during its 7am news show on Wednesday.

More false tickers were screened at 9:34am and 9:36am that said: “Oil field discovered in the Bashi Channel,” “Fist-sized hailstones fell on Taipei at midnight, downtown traffic a mess” and “Datunshan eruption,” referring to Datunshan (大屯山) near Taipei.

CTS told the NCC that the messages about a Chinese attack were in a non-news program recorded on Tuesday and its staff failed to adjust settings, resulting in the tickers, the report said.

CTS staff failed to double check the content of the tickers before the Wednesday morning news program began, the report said.

The second time the tickers were run was a result of staff failing to follow standard operating procedures, the report said.