The provisions of two treaties show that Taiwan’s sovereignty is not subordinate to China, but belongs to the people of this nation, Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) said at an event in Taipei yesterday, while academics said that creating a new constitution and gaining UN membership are important steps.
You delivered the keynote address at an academic conference marking the “70th Anniversary of the Treaty of San Francisco and the Treaty of Taipei,” which was organized by Academia Historica, the Taiwan New Century Foundation and the Taiwanese Society of International Law.
The San Francisco and Taipei documents were signed in their respective cities on Sept. 8, 1951 (by Japan and the Allied forces), and on April 28, 1952 (by Japan and China) to deal with Japanese issues following World War II.
Photo: CNA
Under the Treaty of San Francisco, which came into force in 1952, Japan renounced its rights to Taiwan and Penghu, while leaving the areas’ legal status undetermined, to be resolved at a later time under the principles of self-determination and the peaceful settlement of disputes, You said.
“The treaty did not stipulate Taiwan’s sovereignty, nor which government would take over,” he said. “So we can unequivocally say Taiwan and Penghu islands do not belong to China.”
“Under the principle of popular sovereignty and the charters of the United Nations, it is clear that Taiwan’s sovereignty belongs to all the people of Taiwan,” he said. “Taiwan and China are separate countries, and not subordinate to each other.”
Taiwanese, including the nation’s officials, should state as fact that Taiwan is a separate country and does not belong to China, he said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Feb. 4 and in a joint declaration, Xi repeated the claim that “Taiwan is an inseparable part of China’s territory,” You said, adding that people must reject this fabrication.
“These two treaties are important for their historic significance and as a legal basis to deal with Taiwan’s postwar sovereignty issues and our international status,” You said.
“Both treaties are peace agreements, officially ending World War II, and they help clarify Taiwan’s legal status in the international community,” he said.
Academia Historica president Chen Yi-shen (陳儀深) said that after martial law ended in Taiwan, the nation experienced a huge transformation, with people demanding democracy and free elections, while there were efforts to have national independence recognized, including by joining the UN.
Chen said that it is important to remember the legacies of former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) — who espoused a “two-state concept” for the special relationship between Taiwan and China — and Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) — who had a political doctrine of “one country on each side,” emphasizing that Taiwan and China are different countries, separated by the Taiwan Strait.
A majority of Taiwanese support the two concepts, and given Taiwan’s democratic transformation, the nation has evolved to gain all the requirements of an independent country, he said.
“It naturally follows that the people of Taiwan should demand a seat at the United Nations,” he said.
Taiwan New Century Foundation chairman Chen Lung-chu (陳隆志) spoke via video link from the US.
Although Taiwan has transformed into an independent and sovereign country, it is still not a normal country, as it is still under the political framework of the Republic of China, which is a delusional name, he said.
“We need to create a new constitution for Taiwan to become a normal country,” he said. “The nation’s name must be enshrined in the new constitution. Under its articles, we must write that Taiwan is a nation that pursues peace and freedom, and United Nations membership, including all of its affiliated organizations and agencies.”
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested