Taiwan has joined as a founding member of a US-led forum that aims to certify international data privacy standards, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.
Taiwan, under the name Chinese Taipei, joined Canada, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and the US in establishing the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum, which is to promote “interoperability and help bridge different regulatory approaches to data protection and privacy.”
US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement that the establishment of the forum “reflects the beginning of a new era of multilateral cooperation in promoting trusted global data flows that are critically important to our modern economy.”
The forum would establish CBPR and privacy recognition for processors systems, which are “first-of-their-kind data privacy certifications that help companies demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized data privacy standards,” Raimondo said.
The forum would also facilitate trade and international data flows, and promote global cooperation, she added.
“With this unique approach founded on creating practical compliance tools and based on cooperation, we can make the digital economy work for consumers and businesses of all sizes alike,” she said.
In a separate statement, the National Development Council said the government has designated the Institute for Information Industry as the accountability agent responsible for the promotion of global CBPR.
The institute has started to accept applications from local companies seeking to be certified under the system.
The council said it expects the Global CBPR Forum to become an international corporate entity with a physical secretariat by the end of the year.
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested