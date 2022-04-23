Taiwan joins US-led data privacy standards group

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan has joined as a founding member of a US-led forum that aims to certify international data privacy standards, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

Taiwan, under the name Chinese Taipei, joined Canada, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and the US in establishing the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) Forum, which is to promote “interoperability and help bridge different regulatory approaches to data protection and privacy.”

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in a statement that the establishment of the forum “reflects the beginning of a new era of multilateral cooperation in promoting trusted global data flows that are critically important to our modern economy.”

The forum would establish CBPR and privacy recognition for processors systems, which are “first-of-their-kind data privacy certifications that help companies demonstrate compliance with internationally recognized data privacy standards,” Raimondo said.

The forum would also facilitate trade and international data flows, and promote global cooperation, she added.

“With this unique approach founded on creating practical compliance tools and based on cooperation, we can make the digital economy work for consumers and businesses of all sizes alike,” she said.

In a separate statement, the National Development Council said the government has designated the Institute for Information Industry as the accountability agent responsible for the promotion of global CBPR.

The institute has started to accept applications from local companies seeking to be certified under the system.

The council said it expects the Global CBPR Forum to become an international corporate entity with a physical secretariat by the end of the year.