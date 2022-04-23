President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday pardoned retired army general Han Yu-ping (韓豫平) and army sergeant Chang Yu-sen (張淯森), who were sentenced to prison for using NT$2,880 (US$98.43 at the current exchange rate) from a bonus payment to pay for a banquet for members of their unit.
The presidential pardon revoked their conviction on corruption charges, to confirm with the principle of proportionality between crime and punishment, and in recognition of their service to the nation, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said.
Han and Chang Yu-sen were stationed at the Hualien and Taitung Defense Command in 2015, as chief of staff and administrative clerk respectively, when they allegedly used the money from a bonus payment to pay for a banquet for fellow soldiers, including Political Warfare section chief Kuo Shou-yu (郭守寓), who brought along his wife and two children.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
They were accused of contravening the Ministry of National Defense’s restrictions on meal expenditures, resulting in their indictments under the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例) and Criminal Code of the Armed Forces (陸海空軍刑法).
Han was sentenced to four years and six months in prison, while Chang Yu-sen was sentenced to one year in jail. The Supreme Court rejected their appeals in a final verdict on Feb. 9.
Han’s retirement pension was reduced by half due to the conviction.
“They did not take public funds for their own personal use,” Xavier Chang said in a statement, adding that the civilians attending the banquet were all dependents of a member of the military.
Although they made “an error in judgement” in contravening administrative regulations, the punishment was disproportionate to their crime, “and does not conform to the public’s expectations of justice in law,” he said.
Veterans Affairs Council Deputy Director Lee Wen-chung (李文忠) thanked Tsai for the pardon, saying it brought a “good ending” to a “regrettable case.”
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) said in statement that the pardon was “belated justice” for an issue that “adversely affected the morale of our troops.”
“The Ministry of National Defense must swiftly clarify regulations regarding meal and food expenditures, and change outdated aspects of the rules that are not applicable to such situations, so our members of the armed forces can have clear regulations and laws to follow, and to prevent such an incident from happening again,” it said.
Yesterday’s pardons were the second and third of Tsai’s presidency.
The first was on May 20 last year, when she pardoned Bunun hunter Tama Talum (王光祿), convicted in 2015 for killing a Reeves’ muntjac and a Formosan serow with a modified shotgun.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
A Chinese invasion of Kinmen County or another outlying island is “very possible” as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) looks to divert attention from domestic troubles and fulfill his perceived historical duty, although such a move is unlikely to result in international sanctions if Taiwan proper remains untouched, an official familiar with cross-strait affairs said. After Xi extends his term as expected later this year, he might face compounding economic and other problems, leading to growing domestic dissatisfaction with his performance, the official said on condition of anonymity. Xi would likely respond by tightening crackdowns on dissent and shifting the focus to
OUT OF PATIENCE: It is becoming clear that democratic values are more vital than economic interests, especially following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an academic said Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend. The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba. Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly
DELIVERY SERVICES: An official said that people who are quarantining at home can receive medication via the Eucare app or the taiwan-pharma.org.tw Web site People who test positive for COVID-19, but have mild or no symptoms, can quarantine at home starting this week, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, while more than 1,800 pharmacies agreed to assist with drug deliveries. The quarantine announcement came as the daily local COVID-19 case count topped 1,500 yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said that the quarantine policy is to help preserve healthcare capacity for critical cases. Ten cities and counties had applied to implement the policy as of Monday. New Taipei City was the first to start a trial program on Thursday
PROPHECY: Ko Wen-je urged the CECC to change its COVID-19 policy, saying otherwise the nation would plunge into chaos as thousands are ordered to isolate Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) were placed in home isolation on Sunday afternoon after they were identified as close contacts of a confirmed COVID-19 case, the Taipei City Government said. Ko and Huang on Wednesday attended a meeting with members of the Intelligent Transportation Society of Taiwan at Taipei City Hall. A society member was on Saturday confirmed with COVID-19, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) said on Sunday. The person had attended a group tour to Penghu County before the meeting, she said, adding that several other members of the tour group also tested