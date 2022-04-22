Missile corvettes to join live-fire drills

‘DEFENSE BOOST’: Five new stealth corvettes, advanced combat systems and a missile factory are among the military’s upgrades to the nation’s wartime readiness

Staff Writer, with CNA





The Coast Guard Administration’s (CGA) Anping-class missile corvettes are to join the navy and air force’s live-fire drills for the first time later this year to bolster combat readiness, the Ministry of National Defense said on Wednesday.

In a report to lawmakers, the ministry said that by joining the exercises, which involve precision weapons systems, the CGA can better prepare for national defense missions during wartime.

The design of the 600-tonne vessels is based on the navy’s Tuo Chiang-class corvette.

An Anping-class Coast Guard Administration offshore patrol vessel is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Administration via CNA

The CGA has four such corvettes, which are capable of traveling at more than 44 knots (81.5kph) and are equipped with a water cannon, high-explosive rockets and a 20mm cannon.

Ships of this class are also fitted for Hsiung Feng III and Hsiung Feng II anti-ship missiles, making them easy to convert to fast-attack craft in wartime.

The CGA is planning to purchase 12 Anping-class vessels for use during wartime.

CGA vessels are to be mainly responsible for patrols in major harbors, sending wounded personnel to hospitals and transporting supplies, the report said.

The CGA was founded in 2000 by integrating the Coast Guard Command and the Maritime Police and Customs into one civilian law-enforcement agency.

The administration serves homeland security functions during peacetime and national defense missions in wartime.

The navy also expects to take delivery of five new Tuo Chiang-class stealth multi-mission corvettes by the end of next year, the ministry said.

Lung Teh Shipbuilding Co, which is building the vessels, has increased the project’s workforce from 460 to 500, the ministry said in a report submitted to the legislature for budget review.

The additional labor has reduced construction time per ship from 27 months to 17 months, which should allow for the handover of the five locally designed vessels next year, it said.

Meanwhile, a missile factory being constructed by National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology is scheduled for completion in June, and should increase production of combat systems and ammunition used on the vessels, the ministry said.

Combat systems purchased from abroad for three of the ships — including STIR radar systems, Phalanx close-in weapon systems, and integrated navigation and bridge systems — are also to be transferred to the shipyard during the construction process, the ministry said.

Taiwan’s inaugural vessel in the class, the Tuo Chiang, entered service in 2014 with an arsenal including Hsiung Feng II and III anti-ship missiles and a 76mm cannon.

The navy last year took delivery of the first upgraded ship of the class, the Ta Chiang, which is equipped with a Sea Sword II air defense missile system developed by the institute.

The Ta Chiang and the remaining five vessels being constructed by Lung Teh comprise the first installment of 11 Tuo Chiang-class corvettes ordered by the navy.

The legislature in January passed a special budget to provide NT$236.95 billion (US$8.11 billion) over the next five years to purchase military equipment, including Tuo Chiang-class vessels.