The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is to announce a contingency plan on Friday to facilitate the transportation of travelers during the International Workers’ Day long weekend, as a majority of Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) workers have threatened to take May 1 off to protest a plan to corporatize the agency.
The legislature’s Transportation Committee is to review and deliberate over a draft statute of Taiwan Railway Corporation on Thursday morning.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) on Friday met with the members of the Taiwan Railway Labor Union, who asked the transportation ministry to withdraw the draft statute that it has proposed to the committee, negotiate with the union and submit a new plan.
Photo: CNA
Wang rejected the union’s request, saying that “the train to reform the TRA has taken off, and there is no turning back.”
“It is our hope that all the safety measures can be thoroughly realized by a comprehensive structural reform at the railway agency,” Wang told reporters on the sidelines of the committee meeting.
“If we submit the draft statute after reaching a consensus with the union, that could take years. We cannot wait that long, as this is about public safety. The union has also proposed its version of the draft act, and we hope to rationally discuss those differences and finalize the direction of the structural reform,” he said.
While Wang has pledged to continue communications with union members, he said that the ministry has prepared a contingency plan for transportation during the long weekend, using the high-speed railway service, as well as freeway, highway and city bus systems, with the details scheduled to be announced on Friday.
“We now know that more than 90 percent of train drivers will not show up for work on May 1, but 60 percent of workers at railway stations will work on that day,” he said.
About 17,000 travelers have reserved tickets for trains departing on May 1, Wang said, adding that they can get a full refund if they cancel their tickets.
The agency has yet to estimate the number of travelers who would buy train tickets at stations on the day of travel or pay for their fare using EasyCards or electronic tickets.
The high-speed rail system can transport 25,000 passengers daily. So far, only about 20,000 people have booked tickets for train services departing on May 1, the TRA said.
“Residents in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung Counties are being punished for the ministry’s inability to resolve the conflict with TRA workers,” Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Fu Kun-chi (傅崐萁) said, adding that the ministry should strive to resolve the crisis before it happens.
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician