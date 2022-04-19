An eastbound train was slightly delayed at the Yilan Railway Station after a large snake was found in one of the train carriages, the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said yesterday.
The Tze-Chiang Express train No. 272 departed from the Miaoli Railway Station at 5:27am headed for Hualien, the agency said.
At 8:19am, just after the train passed the Ruifang Station (瑞芳) in New Taipei City, passengers informed the conductor that a 1m-long snake was coiled on a handrail in the 12th carriage, the agency said.
Photo: Chiang Chih-hsiung, Taipei Times
The conductor notified the operation control center and evacuated the passengers to other carriages before closing the carriage, it said.
Yilan County Fire Bureau officials went aboard and caught the snake when the train made a stop at the Yilan Railway Station at 9:25am, the agency said, adding that it was a non-venomous pet snake.
The agency said it is investigating whether the snake climbed onto the train by itself or a passengers brought it onboard.
“We ask all passengers to follow regulations when traveling with their pets to avoid disturbing other passengers,” the agency said.
The Forestry Bureau said the snake is a red-tailed boa, whose natural habitat is in Central and South America.
Its distinct features include a bulky body and a large triangular head, the bureau said.
Article 46 of the TRA’s Passenger Transport Contract states that passengers should not bring snakes into the station, out of the station or onto trains, the railway agency said.
Passengers who bring animals into a railway station or onto a train carriage without permission or refuse to follow the instructions of station personnel regarding pets can be fined NT$1,500 to NT$7,500, it said.
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician