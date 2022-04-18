Western nations are beginning to push back on moneyed interests espousing authoritarian values within their borders, as shown in a recent ESPN expose of Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai (蔡崇信), Taiwanese commentators said this weekend.
The US sports news organization on Thursday published a feature on Tsai, a Taipei-born billionaire and cofounder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.
Calling him “the face of [the] NBA’s uneasy China relationship,” ESPN detailed his links to China’s techno-authoritarian expansion through Alibaba and his defense of controversial policies in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Photo: AP
It also investigated his role as a mediator for Chinese interests in the US, particularly in the maelstrom following a 2019 post on Twitter by then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey in support of Hong Kong protesters.
While publicly accusing Morey of “supporting a separatist movement,” Tsai was himself accused of pushing for the NBA to fire Morey in “part of a behind-the-scenes drama that reached the White House and has not been previously disclosed,” ESPN reported.
After mounting pressure from Washington, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement affirming the league’s commitment to freedom of expression, and Morey did not face any punishment.
To Taiwanese commentators, the report exposes declining patience within the US and other Western democracies for financial interests superseding human rights.
Yen Chien-fa (顏建發), a professor of business administration at Chien Hsin University of Science and Technology, on Saturday said it is becoming clear that “democratic values are more important” than economic interests, especially in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Yen also pointed to Tesla founder Elon Musk’s recent criticism of Twitter for prioritizing money over free speech. Musk said the platform must be taken private to realize “its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe.”
There has also been a business exodus from China over human rights concerns in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Yen said.
Tsai is facing an investigation over his alleged ties to rights abuses, as universal values increasingly become the standard for evaluating business interests, he said.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) expressed concern over authoritarian sympathizers using the freedoms afforded them by democracies to push their own agenda.
As the US is searching for ways to counteract their influence, Taiwan must also pick up the pace to prevent a minority group of people “fighting against freedom and democracy in the name of freedom and democracy,” he said.
What Taiwan needs is someone to fight back, Yen said.
Growing criticism of Tsai would reverberate in Taiwan as the trend that began in the US spreads to other countries, he said.
REFUNDS: Disputes between local tourists and travel agencies are expected to soar as more people cancel trips because of rising COVID-19 case numbers, an expert said The nation has no plans to open its borders to international tourists next month, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Su made the remarks after travel industry representatives met with Vice President William Lai (賴清德) on Monday, asking the government to announce a specific timeline on when borders would be reopened. They also asked the government to continue subsidizing the travel industry for fully complying with the nation’s disease prevention policy. “Our current policy of having zero severe cases of COVID-19 while controlling a rise in confirmed cases with mild symptoms is unchanged, but we will
People living near the Taipei Arena have complained about “tremors” after an A-mei (阿妹) concert reportedly disrupted life in surrounding neighborhoods, which had also been an issue for the pop diva seven years ago when she was barred from performing at the venue. The “Queen of Pop,” whose real name is Chang Hui-mei (張惠妹), has sold out 12 shows at the venue in Songshan District (松山), with the last scheduled for Saturday. However, Zhonghua Borough (中華) Warden Yu Chih-hsing (游吉興) said in a statement on Monday that the concerts are once again disrupting life for residents in the area. Detractors have flooded the
MIGRANT WORKERS EXCLUDED: Applicants must provide proof that they are related to the citizen or foreign resident they intend to visit in Taiwan, the foreign ministry said Foreign relatives of Taiwanese and some foreign residents can now apply for a visa to enter the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday. However, the relaxation of border restrictions, which took effect immediately, does not apply to migrant workers, the ministry said in a statement. Before Tuesday’s update, Taiwan only allowed family visits by foreign spouses and minor children of Taiwanese or some residency holders, after tighter rules were relaxed in December last year. With Taiwan planning to gradually remove border restrictions after having closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has allowed the
PROTECTING THE YOUNG: ACIP convener Lee Ping-ing said that the ‘positives’ of vaccinating children aged 5 to 11 against COVID-19 now outweigh the ‘negatives’ Taiwan might not see a significant drop in COVID-19 transmissions until September, a health expert said yesterday, while highlighting two “weaknesses” the country faces as it shifts from a strategy based on COVID-19 elimination to one based on mitigation. “The experience of other countries shows that once you ease prevention measures, the number of cases typically rises above 10,000 per day,” Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎), convener of Taiwan’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), said during a radio interview. “The number of cases rises sharply, but then it also declines in a short period of time,” said Lee, who is also a pediatrician