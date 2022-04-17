KMT tries out new logos ahead of local elections

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is trying to alter its image as a conservative organization dominated by the older generation by creating a new logo for the local elections in November, a party source said yesterday.

The party’s Blue Sea (藍海) project, which aims to foster younger election candidates, is trying out a new logo, while the KMT’s Instagram account is doing the same, but with an alternate logo, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Blue Sea project logo has the letter “K” designed to look like a check mark, to symbolize making the right choice, leaning against a rightward-facing triangle, similar to a “play” button, or a simplified “next” button, the source said.

A new Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) logo that is being trialed is pictured on the party’s Instagram account. Photo taken from the KMT’s Instagram account

The text is white and the background is blue.

The “next” symbol is meant to convey “the next step,” or “the next generation,” which is in line with KMT Chairman Eric Chu’s (朱立倫) previous campaign slogans, the source said.

If seen as being similar to a play button, it can also represent a fresh beginning for a party that aims to be open-minded and future-oriented, the source said.

The Instagram logo has the letters “KMT” in white in the center of a blue circle that is surrounded by a ring that ranges in color from pink to yellow.

Both logos are being used simultaneously to test the waters, the source said, adding that, thus far, views on the KMT’s endeavor to alter its image as a conservative organization run by the older generation were favorable.