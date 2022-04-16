Woman awarded NT$2.5m after vaccine-linked clots

Staff writer, with CNA





A Taipei resident is to receive NT$2.5 million (US$85,858) in compensation after developing a blood-clotting disorder linked to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, a panel of experts appointed by the Ministry of Health and Welfare ruled, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said on Thursday.

It is the largest sum awarded to an individual under the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program due to symptoms induced by a COVID-19 vaccine that did not lead to death, the CECC said.

The panel convened on March 24 to review 45 cases involving people seeking compensation because of side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine, the CECC said, adding that it ruled seven to be valid.

The woman — a Taipei resident in her 40s surnamed Chen (陳) — reported a headache, dizziness and fatigue 13 days after receiving the vaccine, the panel said in a report released earlier this week.

She was found to have low platelet levels and unusually high levels of D-dimer, a protein fragment, observations that indicated her body was forming and breaking down blood clots, the report said.

The woman did not have any chronic ailments or other conditions that could explain the blood-clotting disorder, thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a known side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the report said.

The panel concluded that the woman’s health issues were a direct result of the vaccine, it said.

The other six valid cases involved two people who received a Moderna vaccine and four who got an AstraZeneca jab, it said.

The two who received a Moderna vaccine received NT$5,000 and NT$500,000, while the other four were awarded between NT$30,000 and NT$150,000, it said.