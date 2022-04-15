Taiwan, Palau unveil joint commemorative stamps

WEB SITE CORRECTION: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said no reason has been given for replacing ‘Republic of China (Taiwan)’ with ‘Taiwan’ on the conference’s Web site

By Lu Yi-hsuan and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA





Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) and Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr on Wednesday unveiled a commemorative sheet of stamps on the sidelines of the Our Ocean Conference in Palau.

The sheet of stamps designed by Palauan artist Charlie Gibbons is the second to be issued by Taiwan and Palau, after stamps were issued in 2018 to raise public awareness about marine conservation.

Wednesday’s stamps highlight Palauan culture and the need to preserve the ocean.

From left, Palau Postmaster General Santy Asanuma, Angaur Chief Uchelbelau Lorenso Edward, Palau Supreme Court Judge Oldiais Ngiraikelau, Palau House of Delegates Speaker Sabino Anastacio, Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr, Environmental Protection Administration Minister Chang Tzi-chin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang and Ambassador to Palau Jessica Chienyi Lee attend a ceremony to unveil a Palau-Taiwan joint commemorative sheet of stamps in Koror yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Among the guests attending a banquet to unveil the stamps were US Ambassador to Palau John Hennessey-Niland, Japanese Ambassador to Palau Akira Karasawa and Australian Ambassador to Palau Richelle Turner.

Chang is leader of a Taiwanese delegation to the 7th Our Ocean Conference in Palau, which is one of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies.

It is the first time that Taiwan has been able to send an official delegation to the annual event. Previously, the Taiwanese delegation participated as a non-governmental organization, while the EPA minister attended in a personal capacity

A Palau-Taiwan joint stamp issue — composed of Taiwan’s tourist attractions and Palauan artist Charlie Gibbons’ paintings — is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this year’s conference is committed to taking concrete and significant actions to protect the oceans.

‘TAIWAN’ MYSTERY

Meanwhile, the ministry yesterday said that no reason had been given for replacing “Republic of China (Taiwan)” with “Taiwan” in Chang’s title on the conference’s Web site.

The Web site lists the Taiwanese delegation as one of the participating “Countries/Authorities” under the name “Taiwan.”

Before the opening, the conference’s Web site referred to Chang as the EPA minister of the “Republic of China (Taiwan),” but that has since been changed to “Taiwan.”

Asked at a session of the Legislative Yuan to give a reason for the change, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) did not give a direct answer.

Wu said that it was already a major improvement for Taiwan to be invited to the international conference under the name “Taiwan,” instead of “Chinese Taipei,” the designation typically used by international organizations under pressure from Beijing.

The change had nothing to do with Palau, which is just cohosting the conference, Wu added.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said that the conference organizers did not inform Taiwan before making the change on the Web site.

Separately, the ministry said that Chang on Wednesday attended the conference’s opening ceremony on behalf of Taiwan and sat alongside other foreign delegation representatives in a “Foreign Delegations” section.

The conference, which took place on Wednesday and yesterday, was opened by its cohosts: the Palauan president and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.