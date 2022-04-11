A bill introduced in the US Senate on Friday would make US policy on arms sales to Taiwan more consistent, a Taiwanese defense expert said on Saturday.
The bill, dubbed the Taiwan Weapons Exports Act, would “fast-track weapons to Taiwan” by expediting congressional approval and eliminating administrative roadblocks amid increasing tensions between Taiwan and China, US Senator Josh Hawley, who proposed the bill, said in a statement.
In particular, the bill seeks to redesignate Taiwan from Country Group A:5 to Country Group A:6 so that it can receive a strategic trade authorization license exception under the Export Administration Regulations, the statement said.
Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters
Other countries in Country Group A:5 include NATO member states Australia, India, Japan and South Korea, the statement said.
Su Tzu-yun (蘇紫雲), an analyst at the government-funded Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the proposed legislation would make the US’ policy of arms sales to Taiwan more consistent.
US arms sales to Taiwan are currently reviewed by the US Department of State on a case-by-case basis and the time spent on each sale can differ greatly, he said.
The bill, if passed and signed into law, would bring the review process in line with that for NATO members and other US allies, Su said, adding that it would also prevent disruptions in sales of defense products to Taiwan due to political factors.
Meanwhile, Chieh Chung (揭仲), an associate research fellow at the National Policy Foundation in Taipei, said that the bill would also shorten the congressional review of US arms sales to Taiwan from 30 days to 15 days.
Arms sales to major US allies, such as NATO members, Israel, Japan and South Korea, require approval from the US Congress if a single deal is estimated to cost more than US$25 million, Chieh said, adding that congressional review takes about 15 days.
Any US arms sales to Taiwan worth more than US$14 million currently require congressional approval, with the review process taking up to 30 days, he said.
When it comes to the sale of major defense articles and strategic technologies, the US government tends to prioritize major allies, Chieh said.
The proposed legislation would pave the way for Taiwan to acquire advanced weapons and technologies like other major US allies, he added.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday thanked Hawley for his consistent support of Taiwan, saying in a statement that it would closely follow the proposed bill’s progress.
Taiwan would continue working with the US Congress and US President Joe Biden’s administration to further improve bilateral ties and contribute to stability in the Indo-Pacific region, it added.
BANNED: Namewee made headlines when his song ‘Fragile’ satirizing nationalistic Chinese Internet users was pulled from music streaming services in China Malaysian rapper Namewee (黃明志) is trying to restore the nearly 1,000 videos on his YouTube channel that disappeared after his account was apparently hacked, his agent said yesterday. The rapper’s agent said the musician’s management team had reached out to YouTube for assistance in restoring the videos of his music and the related comments after they vanished overnight and the title of his channel was changed from “Namewee” to a sentence in Russian. While Namewee’s YouTube channel, which was set up in 2006, was yesterday afternoon showing that he has 3.27 million subscribers and has garnered 1,432,644,663 views, it also displayed the
It is important to maintain sufficient medical capacity during the transition from pursuing a “zero COVID-19” policy to coexisting with the coronavirus, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at a news conference yesterday. The COVID-19 virus has become more like influenza and is still rapidly changing as experts are striving to mitigate its impact on people’s health, society and the economy, Chen said. COVID-19 is now like influenza, as flu jabs are not developed to eliminate the virus completely or reduce flu cases to zero, but to prevent serious symptoms and death, he said. As such, people infected with COVID-19 should be treated
NEW INDICATORS: Rising inoculation rates mean the incidence rate of severe illness and death from COVID-19 has decreased, a public health professor said “Zero severe COVID-19” could be achieved if all cluster infections are contained to fewer than 100 cases, National Taiwan University College of Public Health professor Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said yesterday. Chen made the remarks during his weekly online broadcast on COVID-19. As Taiwan is facing the rapidly spreading BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 and people’s vaccine-induced immunity is waning, the government must develop new indicators to monitor COVID-19 and bring it under control while maintaining the “new normal,” Chen said. The global incidence and case fatality rates of COVID-19 have been falling as more people are fully vaccinated against
ERODING IDENTITY: The English 2030 ‘bilingual’ policy shuns other languages spoken by indigenous communities and threatens Taiwan’s linguistic heritage, experts said Civic groups and academics yesterday requested that the government rethink its Bilingual 2030 concept and instead consider what they call multilingual, English-friendly Taiwan, prioritizing Taiwan’s native languages. The government’s current push for Mandarin and English “bilingualism” ignores the other languages in Taiwan that make millions of Taiwanese already bilingual or multi-lingual, and overlooks Taiwan’s multiethnic population, Taiwan Languages and Literature Society director Chiang Min-hua (江敏華) said. While the Bilingual 2030 plan would elevate English to one of Taiwan’s working languages, it could affect Taiwan’s rich language heritage and diminish Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), Hakka, along with other indigenous mother tongues,