Kaohsiung seeks to collect Nara’s ‘Hazy Humid Day’

Staff writer, with CNA





The Kaohsiung City Government is seeking to permanently display Taiwan-inspired painting Hazy Humid Day by Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) has said.

Nara, who is known for his distinctive and unsettling portraits of children, held solo exhibitions in Taipei, Kaohsiung and Tainan last year, for which he created Hazy Humid Day.

After the last of the solo exhibitions closed in February, Nara said in a General Association of Chinese Culture statement that he would be delighted if the painting could remain in Taiwan.

A poster featuring Japanese artist Yoshitomo Nara’s painting Hazy Humid Day is displayed at the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the General Assembly of Chinese Culture and the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts via CNA

Nara later wrote on Twitter that he is seeking to have the painting included in the collection of the Taichung-based National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts.

Chen commented on the post, suggesting in Japanese that the painting be collected and displayed in Kaohsiung.

“Kaohsiung is a warm and passionate city. We hope the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts can acquire the piece ... and put it on permanent display at the Nei Wei Art Center, which is scheduled to open in October,” Chen wrote, adding that he was looking forward to sharing the piece with “friends from around the world.”

In a news release yesterday, the museum in Kaohsiung said it was working with Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Shih Che (史哲) and the city’s Bureau of Cultural Affairs to ensure that the painting “remains in Kaohsiung,” pending approval from the artist and the association, which organized Nara’s solo shows last year.

Hazy Humid Day is a reflection of Nara’s emotional connection to Taiwan, and would be an ideal fit for the Nei Wei Art Center, which would be themed “Art in Life, Life in Art,” the museum said.

Nara visited Taiwan three times last year, quarantining 14 days on arrival as required each time, to prepare the solo exhibitions.