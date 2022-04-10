Tsai in good health while in virus isolation: official

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is in good health and working from home, as she follows Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) guidance to isolate until Thursday, after a person she had lunch with tested positive for COVID-19, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said yesterday.

Tsai on Friday took a rapid antigen and a polymerase chain reaction test for the virus, and tested negative in both, Chang said.

One of Tsai’s relatives with whom she had lunch at the presidential residence on Monday was later confirmed to have COVID-19, he said.

The family gathering was held with partitions to separate participants, and Tsai was about 3m from the infected person, he said.

CECC guidance requires close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases to undergo home isolation for 10 days, followed by seven-days of self-health management, in an effort to ensure contacts limit their interactions with others.

Chang said Tsai was in good health and made telephone calls with officials from 8am to keep track of government affairs.

A plan to receive visitors from the Swedish-Taiwanese Parliamentarian Association and European Parliament at the Presidential Office on Tuesday would be rearranged after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reviews possible alternatives with the delegation, Chang said.