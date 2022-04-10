US official presses WHO for Taiwan to participate at WHA

Staff writer, with CNA, Washington





US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Brian McKeon on Friday urged WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to grant Taiwan observer status in the World Health Assembly (WHA) next month, the US Department of State said.

McKeon met with Tedros, who was visiting Washington, to discuss WHO sustainable financing and reform priorities, department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

During the meeting, McKeon also expressed the US’ commitment to COVID-19 pandemic efforts, amendments to the International Health Regulations, ongoing studies of COVID-19’s origins and Taiwan’s inclusion as an observer to the WHA, Price said.

The logo of the WHO at its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, is pictured on April 15, 2020. Photo: AP

The request made by the deputy secretary of state followed a March 31 high-level working group meeting between Taiwan and the US in Washington, which focused on Taiwan’s participation in the 75th assembly set to take place from May 22 to May 28.

Taiwan had observer status at annual WHA meetings from 2009 to 2016, when relations between Taipei and Beijing were better under the then-ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Since 2017, the WHO has refused to invite Taiwan to attend the assembly due to opposition from China.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked McKeon, saying that Taiwan would continue to enhance its partnership with like-minded countries to combat threats to world health and maintain a global order based on rules and shared democratic principles.

Additional reporting by Yang Cheng-yu