President Tsai to quarantine until next Thursday

By Lee Hsin-fang and Liu Tzu-hsuan / Staff reporter, with staff writer





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is to quarantine until Thursday next week and following that observe seven days of self-health management after being in contact with a person diagnosed with COVID-19, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

Tsai has canceled all of her public events for the two-week period to comply with disease prevention rules and because of national security concerns, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) told a news conference.

Tsai dined with 11 family members at her official residence on Monday, Chang said, adding that one of her family members reported feeling unwell and was diagnosed with COVID-19 yesterday.

Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang speaks at the Presidential Office yesterday. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

Tsai has undergone a rapid COVID-19 test and a polymerase chain reaction test, with both results negative, he said, adding that Vice President William Lai (賴清德) also tested negative with a rapid test.

The quarantine should have little impact on presidential activity, with Tsai to work online and via videoconferences, Chang said.

Separately, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who attended a disease prevention conference with Tsai on Wednesday, would practice self-health management until Saturday next week.

Security guards in personal protective equipment patrol outside the Official Residence of the President yesterday. Photo: CNA

However, as Tsai had tested negative, Su was later relieved of self-health management requirements, in accordance with Central Epidemic Command Center rules.