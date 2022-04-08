Groups call for building energy certification scheme

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





The government should consider implementing energy-efficient certification for new buildings to meet its carbon neutrality goal by 2050, experts said yesterday at an online forum hosted by the Delta Electronics Foundation.

A legal mechanism is required to compel developers to meet clearly defined standards, National Cheng Kung University architecture professor Lin Hsien-te (林憲德) said.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Sixth Assessment Report (AR6), released on Monday, shows that regulatory guidelines for architectural design and building materials would help urban areas reduce carbon emissions, Lin said.

The university’s Sun Yun-suan (孫運璿) Research Building is one of seven model carbon-zero structures mentioned in the AR6 report, Lin added.

Taiwan’s residential and commercial buildings comprise 35 to 37 percent of the nation’s energy expenditure, second only to industry, Lin said, citing the National Development Council’s Roadmap to 2050: A Manual for Nations to Decarbonize by Mid-Century.

More than 85 percent of older buildings must be as close to carbon zero as possible by 2050, Lin said, quoting from the manual, adding that his proposal for an energy efficiency certificate would help achieve this goal.

The government should model a policy on the US’ and EU’s gradation of energy efficiency, he said.

The EU has seven categories of building energy efficiency certificates, and any construction, sale or lease documents must include a copy of the certificate, Lin said, adding that selling prices or rental fees of certified buildings have increased 3 percent to 5 percent.

Half of all buildings in New York are required to show their Energy Star certificate, and their certification is reviewed on an annual basis, allowing people to know how much energy their buildings are using, Lin said.

Buildings adopting the Energy Star program on average use 7 percent less energy, with rental value increasing 2 percent to 3 percent, and selling value increasing 13 percent to 16 percent, Lin said.