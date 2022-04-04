Four food trucks offering free delicacies of Belize, Guatemala and Honduras began a nationwide tour in Taipei on Saturday to promote Central American cuisine and culture, organized by the Central America Trade Office.
The food trucks are traveling together to various parts of Taiwan to offer traditional foods from Taiwan’s three Central American allies free of charge until May 29, the trade office said.
Some of the dishes being offered in the Puncar Taiwan Tour include fry jack, shuco and baleada.
Photo: George Tsorng, Taipei Times
Fry jack is a Belizean fried bread that is often served at breakfast, while shuco is a hot dog featuring Guatemalan sauces and meat. Baleada is a Honduran street food consisting of a flour tortilla filled with fried beans, cheese or other ingredients.
For nine weekends, the food trucks are to appear in 15 cities and counties, offering two dishes and one beverage each day, the trade office said.
The trucks began the event in Taipei before heading to New Taipei City yesterday, and are to appear in Keelung today.
Hosting food events is an exceptional way to promote exchanges between countries, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui said.
The tour should help expose Taiwanese to the rich food culture of the three allies.
Apart from shuco, people might also have a chance to try Guatemalan ceviche, a seafood dish made from shrimp cured in lime juice and seasonings, along with the country’s coffee, Guatemalan Ambassador Willy Alberto Gomez said.
Shuco and ceviche are classic Guatemalan dishes, he said, adding that they are most enjoyable when shared with friends.
Details about the event can be found at www.cato.com.tw/2022centroamerica.
Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said. Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul. Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives. A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei
POLITICIANS WEIGH IN: A university in Milan is investigating a Chinese lecturer after a video showing him upbraiding a Taiwanese student over nationality went viral The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday condemned a Chinese professor for pressing a Taiwanese student over his nationality, calling it an abuse of power. The ministry said it has asked its representative office in Italy to follow the investigation into the incident. The ministry issued the remark following a widely circulated video showing Chen Zhen (陳蓁), a professor at Polytechnic University of Milan, pressuring a student to change the country of origin on his thesis from “Taiwan” to “China.” In the video, Chen is seen interrupting a videoconference with several students to directly address the one Taiwanese in the group, surnamed Wang (王). Speaking
‘WARNING SIGN’: New domestic cases with unclear infection sources and no apparent links are being found in different cities and counties, the health minister said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 33 local and 63 imported COVID-19 cases, urging people to be extra cautious as sporadic cases with unknown infection sources have been detected in different cities and counties. Of the local cases, only four tested positive during or upon ending isolation, and several new sporadic cases have been confirmed, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center. Of the imported cases, 13 were inbound travelers who tested positive at airports upon arrival, he said, adding that the number of imported cases fell slightly, as fewer flights arrived on Monday. Two
AMERICA COMPETES ACT: While generally the same, the House’s version of the bill is more aggressive, including calling for the renaming of Taiwan’s representative office The US Senate on Monday passed an omnibus competitiveness bill that includes provisions to enhance military, cultural and diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but obstacles remain in having the bill enacted into law. The Senate approved the America COMPETES Act by a 68-28 margin after the House of Representatives passed an act of the same name by a 222-210 vote on Feb. 4. However, the bill approved by the Senate replaced the original content of the America COMPETES Act with that of the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA), which the senate passed on June 8 last year. Both bills are aimed at increasing