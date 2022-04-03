Victims’ families commemorate fatal train crash

Staff writer, with CNA





Relatives of the 49 people who died in a Taroko Express train crash in Hualien County last year gathered yesterday to commemorate their loved ones on the first anniversary of the incident.

More than 40 mourners gathered at the crash site near the Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) for the commemoration.

An EMU3000 train with the number 408, the same as the one that crashed, stopped temporarily near the tunnel entrance to blow its horn in honor of the victims before continuing its southbound journey.

People gather near the Cingshuei Tunnel in Hualien County yesterday to commemorate those killed in a Taroko Express train crash in April last year. Photo: CNA

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) said that the EMU3000 has been used in lieu of the Taroko Express since the incident.

Mourners comforted each other, with some saying that their loved ones had become angels and were now in a good resting place.

However, some were not as forgiving.

“Take back your money and bring back my son,” a victim’s father shouted, directing his anger at a TRA worker.

The event was attended by TRA Director-General Du Wei (杜微), TRA Deputy Director-General Feng Hui-sheng (馮輝昇), National Train Driver Union chairman Huang Lung-hua (黃隆華), Taiwan Railway Labor Union secretary-general Wu Chang-chih (吳長智) and other officials.

Seven automated alarm systems have been installed between the Heren Tunnel (和仁隧道) and Cingshuei Tunnel to warn drivers in case of an emergency, Hualien Station manager Wu Ching-tien (吳金添) said.

Wu said the TRA was working with National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology to test a mechanism that integrates alarm systems and trains serving the route, enabling them to automatically apply their brakes.

On April 2 last year, Taroko Express No. 408 was traveling from Shulin Station in New Taipei City to Taitung City when it at 9:28am hit a crane truck that had tumbled down a hillside onto the tracks near Cingshuei Tunnel, causing it to crash near its entrance.

All eight carriages, carrying 496 passengers, derailed, killing 49 people and injuring more than 200. It was the deadliest train crash in Taiwan in several decades.

After months of discussions, the TRA earlier this week agreed to pay NT$150 million (US$5.23 million) to the families of the victims.

The TRA yesterday held a separate commemoration at Taipei Railway Station.