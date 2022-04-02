Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) yesterday strongly rejected Chinese criticism of Taiwan’s Ukrainian relief effort, saying the aid came “from our heart” and was not a political exercise.
The Chinese government last month described Taiwan’s humanitarian aid for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia as “taking advantage of others’ difficulties,” after the nation announced it was sending funds donated by the public for refugees.
The war in Ukraine has garnered broad sympathy in Taiwan, with many seeing parallels between what Moscow terms a “special military operation” and military threats from China.
Photo: Reuters
Speaking at an event in Taipei detailing the donations, Wu said that Chinese authorities criticize Taiwan no matter what it does.
Wu, to applause from an audience that included Ukrainians and senior European diplomats, cited an unnamed US diplomat previously based in Taiwan as telling him: “You must be doing something right when the Chinese government is upset.”
“For those people who live in Taiwan, the outpouring of support to the Ukrainian people and to the Ukrainian government is spontaneous, is natural and is genuine,” he said.
“It comes from our heart. It’s not political manipulation,” he added.
Wu said that Russia was killing innocent people indiscriminately.
“This kind of behavior should be condemned,” he said.
Taiwan on March 7 announced the first sum of US$3.5 million donated by Taiwanese was to be transferred to Poland’s Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency to help Ukrainian refugees.
On March 15, Taiwan announced a second batch of donations totaling US$11.52 million to be sent to Ukraine’s other neighboring countries, including Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Lithuania.
Wu yesterday announced a third batch of donations of US$1 million each to Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
The government fundraising campaign raised about US$32.69 million within one month, Wu said.
The campaign, launched on March 2, ended at midnight yesterday.
The government is in talks with foreign governments and international organizations to find ways to make effective use of the remaining funds, Wu said.
The government has also collected donations of 650 tonnes of medical supplies and other goods that are to be allocated to those remaining in Ukraine, he said.
Twelve shipments of supplies have been made to Ukraine via Slovakia since March 17, Wu said, adding that more deliveries are to be made soon via Poland.
Additional reporting by CNA
