Stiff face in elderly people could be a sign of Parkinson’s

EARLY DETECTION KEY: While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, if treated early, it can be controlled for 15 to 20 years, a neurologist said

By Wang Chun-chi and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Uncharacteristic “emotionless” facial expressions in elderly people could be a sign of Parkinson’s disease, a Hualien-based doctor said on Saturday.

“Stiffness of the face is a common symptom of Parkinson’s disease, and in recent years the disease has started affecting people at an earlier age,” Mennonite Christian Hospital neurologist Wu Ling-chih (吳令治) said, adding that people who see symptoms in family members should urge them to consult a physician.

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease of the brain, and most people associate it with uncontrollable shaking of the hands, she said.

People with Parkinson’s disease attend a talk organized by Mennonite Christian Hospital in Hualien County on March 19. Photo courtesy of Mennonite Christian Hospital

Other common symptoms include slow movement, stiff muscles and joints, and poor balance, she added.

“Although it is not a curable disease, treatment can help control the symptoms and slow its progression, allowing patients to maintain a certain quality of life,” Wu said. “One treatment option involves surgery, but many patients reject this option, as it involves operating on the brain.”

While Parkinson’s is a degenerative disease, it is not terminal, and, if treated early, can generally be controlled for 15 to 20 years, she said.

“People with Parkinson’s also often have difficulty swallowing, so it is important for them to undergo exams to identify specific problems and help them eat safely,” speech therapist Hsu Chia-sing (許家寧) said.

“We also encourage family members to accompany patients when they do mouth-movement exercises, practice speaking aloud and do swallowing training. Such exercises help them to speak more smoothly and eat more easily,” she said.