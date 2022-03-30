Taiwanese actress Big S (大S), also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and South Korean musician Koo Jun-yup registered their marriage in Taiwan early on Monday, Big S’ agent said.
Even though the registration was made on Monday, Big S’ agent said the couple officially married on Feb. 8, the day they registered their marriage in Seoul.
Big S’ agent did not disclose where the registration was made in Taipei, but local Chinese-language media reported that it was made at the Xinyi District (信義) Household Registration Office by Big S’ and Koo’s representatives.
Photo: Chung Chih-kai, Taipei Times
A large crowd of journalists was waiting outside Big S’ Taipei residence and the Xinyi office after a local tabloid reported that the newlyweds were expected to register their marriage in person at the office.
Koo, 52, arrived from South Korea on March 8 and is now staying in Big S’ residence in Xinyi after completing his 14-day mandatory quarantine.
The couple’s marriage came as a surprise to many, as 45-year-old Big S only announced her divorce from Chinese restaurateur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) on Nov. 22 last year.
Koo and Big S once dated for a year when he first came to Taiwan as half of the South Korean dance music duo Clon in 1998.
In a social media post earlier this month, Koo said upon hearing about Big S’ divorce, he immediately called her.
Not long after re-establishing contact, Koo said he proposed to her after feeling they had wasted too much time apart.
Big S is best known for her breakout role as Shan Cai in the 2001 romantic TV drama Meteor Garden (流星花園).
